Back on March 3, Ja Morant went to a Denver nightclub after the Grizzlies’ loss to the Nuggets. At the nightclub, he was seen on his Instagram live flashing a gun on the screen for a few seconds. That was enough evidence for Morant to earn an eight-game suspension which is currently over. The 23-year-old is not playing vs the Mavs tonight, but NBA insiders say that Morant could return Wednesday vs the Rockets.

Adam Silver met with Morant before the league suspended him for eight games without pay. The two-time all-star then did an exclusive sit-down interview with ESPN’s Jalen Rose and discussed some of the details of the situation d what really went down.

Morant emphasized that he wants to right his wrongs and wants to show the world who he really is. On top of all this, the Grizzlies need him back on the court if they have intentions of making a deep playoff run. Tennessee Sports Betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+2200) to win the Finals this season.

“I’m told he could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday at home against the Rockets”@ShamsCharania with the latest on Ja Morant’s return from his 8-game suspension#RunItBack #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/YNflRSG3qV — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) March 20, 2023

Shams Charania reports that Ja Morant could return to the Grizzlies lineup on Wednesday

NBA insider Shams Charania reported this morning that Ja Morant could return to the Grizzlies lineup for their game vs the Rockets on Wednesday. A few days after the incident it was unclear when Morant may return as there was no set timetable due to the seriousness of his situation.

ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Morant had gone to a counseling center in Florida and met with Commissioner Silver during his eight-game suspension. He has not played since that game on 3/3 vs the Nuggets and will look to make his return on Wednesday after missing nine in a row.

Morant was very apologetic in his exclusive interview with Jalen Rose and claimed that the gun seen in the video was not his. The league was able to confirm that after investigations and he’s lucky that nothing more serious happened.