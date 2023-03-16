Memphis’ superstar PG Ja Morant has been suspended eight games by the league for a video where he showed a gun on his Instagram live. He’s missed the last six games in a row and will be eligible to return to the team this coming Monday. Yesterday, ESPN released an exclusive interview with Morant where he sat down with Jalen Rose to discuss the incident for the first time publicly.

Next, we'll take a look at what Morant had to say and what he plans to do moving forward to keep himself out of trouble. His team needs him back soon and the Grizzlies have all intentions of making a deep playoff run as the third-best team in the West.

Two-time all-star Ja Morant sat down with Jalen Rose to discuss the gun video drama he’s been involved in

Morant and the Grizzlies lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 3. Hours after the game Morant was at a nightclub in Denver and was seen holding a handgun in an Instagram live video. The 23-year-old hasn’t played a game since and was issued an eight-game suspension by the league.

Memphis had already kept him out six games since the incident first occurred and the league said those six games will count towards his eight-game suspension. The Grizzlies played last night and that was his sixth game missed. He has the chance to return to the team this coming Monday.

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

He was very apologetic in the sit-down with Jalen Rose and you could tell that he is ready to right his wrongs. Morant said he realizes what he has to lose and that he doesn’t want to jeopardize his future or the ones of his family and friends. The 23-year-old met with Commissioner Silver as well and Ja said he was very appreciative of the support he got from him.

Here’s a quote Morant had from the ESPN exclusive.

“I don’t condone it or any type of violence, but I take full responsibility from my actions. I made a bad mistake. I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative that everybody got.” – Ja Morant

Morant will be eligible to return to the Grizzlies on Monday. He was not playing basketball while at the counseling center and will need a few days to “ramp up”. You could expect to see him return either next Wednesday or Friday in back-to-back games against Houston.