During the offseason, Memphis’ Ja Morant has already been dealing with off-the-court issues. The two-time all-star was suspended during the regular season for flashing a gun on his Instagram Live. He was seen recently on Instagram Live doing the exact same thing. There were some rumors that Nike might move on from their partnership with Morant, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Morant’s latest signature sneaker sold out in minutes yesterday. 

His signature shoe was first released earlier this year in April and it’s been a fan-favorite since then. Nike has their own app where sneaker collectors can go for highly coveted releases. It’s called the “SNKRS” app. Yesterday, Morant’s latest colorway of his signature shoe was released on the SNKRS app at 10:00 am EST.

His fans and sneaker resellers must have been waiting patiently for the release. The Nike Ja 1 “Hunger” colorway sold out in minutes.

Ja Morant’s latest signature shoe colorway sold out in just four minutes yesterday

With all the controversy that Ja Morant has found himself in, sneakerheads questioned whether Nike would move on with releases on his signature shoe. No real statement or action has been made on Nike’s behalf besides the sneaker giant removing his pairs from Nike standard app.

However, they did not hesitate to release his latest colorway on the SNKRS app yesterday. The shoe sold out in minutes and that speaks to the fandom he still has. Morant is one of the brightest young superstars in this league, but he needs to get his act together off the court.

He’s already lost out on millions in terms of add deals and sponsorships for the time being. Morant was set to be the next signature athlete for Powerade. That partnership quickly fell through, Luckily, the 23-year-old still has Nike on his side.

