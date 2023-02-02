Ja Morant Is Ready To Lead The Next Generation Of Nike Basketball With The Ja 1’s

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are having another strong season despite going 4-6 in their last ten games. The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference with a 32-19 which is three games behind the Nuggets. Morant leads the team in points (27.4) and assists (8.3) per game this season and that’s not all that Morant is looking to lead this year. With his signature Nike shoe set to drop in the coming months, he wants to lead the next generation of Nike basketball athletes as well.

The one-time all-star is a highlight reel every game he plays and the out of this world dunks are what he’s most famous for. With his stardom on this rise, Nike is the latest athlete to have a signature shoe with the company. He became the 23rd NBA players to have a signature shoe in Nike’s 50-year history.

Ja Morant’s daughter delivered him his first signature shoe with Nike 🥹🥹🥹pic.twitter.com/Mk1J7QCUSV — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 25, 2022

Ja Morant is the latest NBA athlete to get a signature shoe with the swoosh

On Sunday vs the Pacers, Morant had a monster dunk and spoke to the media directly after the game and said it was “The Ja 1s” that gave him that extra boost he needed. Additionally, he went to Twitter and posted the exact same phrase and it went viral.

It’s easy for Morant to go viral with the way he plays the game. He has no fear of any opposing player and will try and dunk on anyone he can. Nike president of global basketball operations Scott Munson had this to say about what Morant brings to the table for the company.

” His style of play is the holy grail to jump higher,”… “Kids and players everywhere want to emulate that.” – Scott Munson

He first debuted the sneakers on the Grizzlies Christmas day game vs and Morant wants to make the sneakers accessible to all. April is when his signature shoe is set to drop and it will retail at $110 for adults and $90 for kids. There are currently 23 different NBA players in the league with a signature shoe of their own, while 65% of the remaining players in the league where one of those 23 different player models.

Sneaker fashion on and off the court is a huge part of a large number of players lives. It also carries over to fans off the court who want to be just like the players they watch.