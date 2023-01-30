Ja Morant records first 25/10/15 game in Grizzlies franchise history

On Sunday, Ja Morant became the first player in Grizzlies franchise history to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in a single game. In Memphis’ 112-100 win over the Indiana Pacers, the fourth-year guard also finished with two steals and one block while shooting 9-of-21 (42.9%) from the field and 8-of-9 (88.9%) beyond the arc.

Plus, this was Morant’s seventh career 20-point triple-double. No other players in Grizzlies history have recorded more than two. Furthermore, the Murray State product is the first Memphis player to post consecutive triple-doubles since Delon Wright.

Ja Morant has the 1st 25-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist game in Grizzlies' franchise history. It's also his 7th career 20-point triple-double. No others player in Grizzlies’ history has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/XC3nm8PlwR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 30, 2023

“We needed it,” Ja Morant said on the Grizzlies’ win over Indiana. “Obviously going through a terrible slump that we haven’t been in in years, dropping five games on the road. That’s not our identity. That’s not us.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis in scoring with 28 points. Indiana outscored the Grizzlies 62-50 in the first half. However, Memphis flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the Pacers 62-38. The Western Conference contender improved to 21-3 at home this season.

“We just accepted the challenge,” said Jackson, who amassed five blocks. “We have to come out and compete every night. This is nothing new. We’re just glad to be back home and get a nice win.”

Last Sunday, Ja Morant became the fastest player in Grizzlies history to reach 5,000 career points. The Memphis guard ranks eighth on the team’s all-time scoring list. He needs 877 points to pass Mike Miller (5,982) for seventh place.

Through 42 starts this season, Morant is averaging 27.3 points, 5.7 boards, a career-high 8.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. To add to these statistics, the 23-year-old is shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range.

On Oct. 21, in the Grizzlies’ 129-122 win against the Houston Rockets, the guard recorded a season-high 49 points in 32 minutes of action. In addition to logging four rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks, Morant shot 17-of-26 (65.4%) from the field, 5-of-6 (83.3%) from 3-point range, and 10-of-13 (76.9%) at the foul line.