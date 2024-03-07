Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. became the third NBA player this season to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks in a single game — joining Joel Embiid (2x) and Victor Wembanyama — in Wednesday night’s 115-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2023 All-Star notched 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and six blocks in 37 minutes of action while shooting 10-of-25 (40%) from the field, 2-of-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

Memphis trailed by 12 entering the fourth quarter before going on an impressive run in the last few minutes. The Grizzlies outscored Philadelphia 34-16 in the final frame. Memphis has now won two in a row following a five-game losing streak.

“If we don’t get the job done, a lot of times it’s that fourth quarter execution on both sides of the floor,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Make the winning plays. That’s the thing I keep stressing. Luckily, they did the last two games, and we get to carry hopefully some momentum back home and play a little better back at home.”

Through 55 games (all starts) this season, Jackson is averaging career highs of 22.6 points, 2.1 assists, and 32 minutes, along with 5.6 rebounds, a career-high-tying 1.1 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded career highs of 44 points, 13 rebounds this season

Jackson is also shooting 44.5% from the floor, 32.4% beyond the arc, and 81.7% at the line. Although the six-year veteran’s usage percentage (30.5%) is a career high, his block percentage (4.6%) is a career worst.

In Memphis’ 117-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 13, the center posted a career-high 44 points, seven boards, two assists, four steals, and one block in 39 minutes played.

The Michigan State product grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in a defeat at Minnesota on Feb. 28. Jackson currently ranks 11th in blocks (87) this season, 16th in free throws (286), and fifth in personal fouls (194).

Additionally, the Grizzlies recently added Ziaire Williams (hip) and Derrick Rose (back/groin) to their lengthy injury list. Other key players out include two-time All-Star Ja Morant (shoulder), veteran guard Desmond Bane (ankle), and three-time All-Defensive member Marcus Smart (finger).

Memphis has struggled to win games without Morant and Bane. The club’s other injuries factored in have just led to ever-changing rotations. The Grizzlies (22-41) remain ahead of only Portland (17-44) and San Antonio (13-49) in the Western Conference standings.

“These guys have just been really hanging in,” Jenkins added. “There’s still a lot more basketball left to play in the season. We keep reminding them, here’s what’s in front of us, here’s our reality. What are we going to do about it?”

The Grizzlies host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.