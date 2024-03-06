Grizzlies’ Ziaire Williams (Hip), Derrick Rose (Back) Out Indefinitely

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his hip flexor and lower back muscles, and guard Derrick Rose is dealing with right osteitis pubis, the team announced Tuesday.

Both players will miss multiple weeks. Williams, 22, sustained his injury during overtime of Saturday’s 107-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. The third-year wing will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Rose, 35, suffered his injury during the second quarter of last Wednesday’s 110-101 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 15-year veteran is scheduled to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates: pic.twitter.com/AXm3Ij3Aj1 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 5, 2024



Through 51 games (15 starts) this season, Williams is averaging career highs of 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting a career-low 39.7% from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range.

Additionally, in Memphis’ 113-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 15, the Stanford product recorded a career-high 27 points, four rebounds and assists, and three steals in 36 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Rose has made just 24 appearances (seven starts) this season. The Chicago native is averaging 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 16.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from deep.

Furthermore, Rose logged a season-high 19 points in Memphis’ 117-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 13. He finished 7-of-14 (50%) shooting from the floor and made all four free throws.

Other key Grizzlies players injured this season include two-time All-Star Ja Morant (shoulder), veteran guard Desmond Bane (ankle), and three-time All-Defensive member Marcus Smart.

salute t jenks ✅ pic.twitter.com/P7ohHM01W2 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 5, 2024

Heading into Monday night’s game at the Brooklyn Nets, the Grizzlies have used 35 different starting lineups and 20 unique starters this season, per the Basketball-Reference database.

Moreover, Memphis is just 3-7 in its last 10 games. The struggling club is 7-24 at home, 14-17 away, 6-10 as a favorite, 15-31 as an underdog, and 13-28 against Western Conference opponents.

The Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak with a road win Monday night despite missing Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) and Yuta Watanabe (wrist) due to injuries.

Memphis (21-41) has the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

