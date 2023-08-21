This past season, Grizzlies’ all-star PG Ja Morant was in the news for the wrong reasons. He was issued a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 season. The 24-year-old won’t be able to return until December. Over the weekend, his father Tee Morant was speaking to the youth at a basketball camp. He told them that his son got in trouble for his own decisions and not the people who he surrounded himself with.

Tee Morant was at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans when sharing some wisdom with the campers. He’s seen how the fame of being an NBA star can affect a player’s image and mindset. His son Ja Morant is one of the league’s brightest young stars who’s made a few bad decisions.

Luckily, he’s still early enough into his career when he can work to make a change. Morant let the fame get to his head this season and he did some things he surely would like to take back. He’ll serve his 25-game suspension to start the season and will have more than enough time to reflect.

“My son didn’t get in trouble cause of people around him. He got in trouble because of his decisions.” – Tee Morant at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans. 💯 (via @relmyers) pic.twitter.com/v19KoTmtWp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 19, 2023



Ja Morant’s dad blames his son for not being mindful of his own decisions

On March 4, the Grizzlies had just won a game vs the Denver Nuggets. Afterward, Morant was seen on Instagram Live at a local Denver nightclub. During the video, he was seen holding a firearm and this caused a stir around the NBA. He served a nine-game suspension for that incident at the beginning of March.

Less than two months later, the 24-year-old was seen on Instagram Live once again holding a firearm. The league had seen enough after that and he was issued the 25-game suspension for the 2023-24 season. He’ll be missing roughly 1/3 of next season and will return in December for the Grizzlies.

When speaking to the campers over the weekend, Tee Morant told the kids to be mindful of their actions. He told them to always be aware of their surroundings and the people around them. One bad decision can change your life. His son Ja has gotten lucky that he didn’t seriously jeopardize his career.