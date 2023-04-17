Not only did Memphis lose 128-112 to the Lakers yesterday, but their superstar Ja Morant might be out for Game 2 on Wednesday. He injured his hand with just under six minutes in the fourth quarter and immediately left the game. Morant did not return and X-rays after the game came back negative according to head coach Taylor Jenkins. The two-time all-star said his pain level was “about a 10” yesterday and admitted his status for Game 2 was in “doubt”.

This is not how the #2 seed Memphis Grizzlies wanted to start their first round of the playoffs. The Grizzlies went 11-10 in the 21 games Morant missed throughout the regular season and they still do not know if he’ll be available Wednesday night. In 30 minutes played vs the Lakers in Game 1, he finished with 18/6/2 along with two steals.

Ja Morant explaining his hand injury tonight, how his Game 2 status is 'in jeopardy,' and how he 'feels numb' when something bad happens at this point. "It's just one thing after another." pic.twitter.com/IN6hK2uG2n — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) April 17, 2023

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported about the scenes in the locker room after Memphis’ loss last night to the Lakers and detailed Morant’s status. He said that Morant kept his injured right hand to his side and used his left hand to check his phone, put on headphones, and get dressed after taking a shower.

Not being able to use his right hand is not a good sign for him being ready to go for Wednesday. X-rays came back negative, but Morant described his pain level as “about a 10” and said there was “doubt” already creeping in about whether he’ll be able to play in Game 2.

He had this to say to reporters after the game.

“I’m gonna do anything to try to be out there for my team, be out there on the floor, pretty much how much I can tolerate, to like I can go out there and be somewhat like myself”… ” If not, I don’t want to do anything to hurt the team.” – Ja Morant

With Morant’s status for Game 2 still yet to be determined, there’s a chance that backup PG Tyus Jones gets the start on Wednesday. Jones made 22 starts this season and averaged (16.4) points and (8.1) assists in that starting tole.