Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones logged his first NBA career triple-double in Friday night’s 126-120 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The eight-year veteran amassed 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 43 minutes of action.

Plus, Jones finished 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 (42.9%) beyond the arc. Through 69 starts this season, the guard is averaging career highs of 10.3 points, 2.4 boards, 4.8 assists, and 23.8 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 43.8% from the field.

More importantly, the Grizzlies completed the largest comeback in franchise history after trailing by 29 points in the third quarter. Memphis trailed 69-46 at halftime. The Western Conference contender also faced a 9-point deficit in the final minute of the fourth quarter before sending the game into overtime.

“Our defense really clamped down down the stretch where we were trying to keep them off the boards,” mentioned Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “Couple of tough bounces, but we came up with enough plays down the stretch.”

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones posts first NBA career triple-double in Friday night’s 126-120 overtime win against Spurs

“Really started at halftime,” Jenkins said of Memphis’ rally. “We didn’t watch any film. I just opened up the floor to the players to talk and said, ‘What do you got for me?’ Four or five guys spoke up and said it was unacceptable what we were doing in the first half.

“We were too casual, we weren’t communicating, we weren’t executing our coverages, we weren’t playing with physicality, we weren’t trusting the pass.” The Grizzlies went on to outscore San Antonio 17-11 in overtime.

In addition to Jones’ stellar outing, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane played lights out. Jackson recorded a team-high 28 points, along with five boards and four blocks in 43 minutes played. Meanwhile, Bane tallied 21 points, eight rebounds, seven dimes, and three steals in 39 minutes.

On Dec. 5, in the Grizzlies’ 101-93 victory over the Miami Heat, Jones scored a career-high 28 points in 37 minutes. Along with logging five rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals, the guard shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers. How many more Grizzlies players will register a triple-double this season?

