NBA insiders report there were ‘No breaks or fractures’ in Grizzlies all-star PG Ja Morant’s right-hand

The Memphis Grizzlies got some good news when it was reported that there were “no breaks or fractures” in Ja Morant’s right hand. He went down in the fourth quarter of Memphis’ game on Sunday vs the Lakers and did not return. NBA insider Sham Charania reported today that this is believed to be a “significant pain tolerance injury” for Morant and he may have to tough it out for the rest of the postseason.

Morant played 30 minutes in the Grizzlies’ 128-112 loss at home on Sunday. He finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, but got injured in the fourth quarter and did not return. The Lakers capitalized while Morant was out and went on a dominant run in the final minutes of the game to steal Game 1 on the road.

The Grizzlies all-star PG’s status is still undetermined for Game 2 on Wednesday night. NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies at (-102) to win their next game vs the Lakers.

No breaks or fractures in Grizzlies star Ja Morant's right hand, sources say. His status remains up in air for Game 2 vs. Lakers with what's believed to be a significant pain tolerance injury. Reporting from Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/MKqhnPamfY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2023

It was reported today by NBA insider Shams Charania that Ja Morant had “no breaks or fractures” after injuring his right hand on Sunday vs the Lakers. The Grizzlies took a tough loss in Game 1 and will need the production from Morant on Wednesday if Memphis wasn’t to split the series before they travel West for Games 3 and 4.

The Grizzlies will continue to monitor how Morant feels today and then leading up to tip-off tomorrow night vs the Lakers. Charania reported and said this is considered a “significant pain tolerance injury” for the young all-star PG. After the game on Sunday vs the Lakers, Morant described the pain in his hand as a “10 out of 10”.

Memphis could start Morant on Wednesday in Game 2 and then see how he progresses throughout the game. It’s not their ideal scenario, but backup PG Tyus Jones could get increased playing time if Morant is not able to go or needs extra res during the game.