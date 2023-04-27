Home » news » Ja Morant And Desmond Bane The First Pair Of Teammates In Grizzlies History To Record 30 Points 10 Rebounds And 5 Assists In A Playoff Game

Main Page

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane the first pair of teammates in Grizzlies history to record 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a playoff game

Updated 2 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers 116-99 at home last night to force a Game 6. Memphis’ backcourt pair of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane showed out last night in their season-saving win. Both players recorded 30/10/5 in the Grizzlies’ Game 5 win vs the Lakers. Morant and Bane are the first pair of Grizzlies teammates to record that stat line in a postseason game. 

Head coach Taylor Jenkins questioned the maturity level of some of his players after their loss in Game 5. His team responded with a win that saved their season as they head back to LA for Game 6. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 64 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies would need to win Game 6 and 7 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+162) to win Game 6 on the road tomorrow night.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies last night in their 116-99 win

Desmond Bane led all scorers in Game 5 last night with 33 points while knocking down four three-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds and five assists. On top of that, he was one of three Grizzlies to have a double-double vs the Lakers. His backcourt teammate Ja Morant finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists last night.

Memphis can thank the Lakers for shooting an awful (.256) from beyond the arc last night. They went 10-39 from deep and Austin Reaves led the Lakers with three triples. Anthony Davis led the Lakers offensively last night with 31 points. The production from the rest of the team was not there and that’s why the series is heading to Game 6.

Reaves was the next highest-scoring Laker last night with 17 points. LeBron James had 15/10/5, but went just 5-17 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc. It was just his 15th time in 271 career playoff games that he scored 15 points or less. James could have been tired still from the 45 minutes he played in Game 4. You can’t forget that he is 38 years old.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now