The Memphis Grizzlies beat the LA Lakers 116-99 at home last night to force a Game 6. Memphis’ backcourt pair of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane showed out last night in their season-saving win. Both players recorded 30/10/5 in the Grizzlies’ Game 5 win vs the Lakers. Morant and Bane are the first pair of Grizzlies teammates to record that stat line in a postseason game.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins questioned the maturity level of some of his players after their loss in Game 5. His team responded with a win that saved their season as they head back to LA for Game 6. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 64 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Grizzlies would need to win Game 6 and 7 to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies last night in their 116-99 win

Desmond Bane led all scorers in Game 5 last night with 33 points while knocking down four three-pointers. He also had 10 rebounds and five assists. On top of that, he was one of three Grizzlies to have a double-double vs the Lakers. His backcourt teammate Ja Morant finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists last night.

Memphis can thank the Lakers for shooting an awful (.256) from beyond the arc last night. They went 10-39 from deep and Austin Reaves led the Lakers with three triples. Anthony Davis led the Lakers offensively last night with 31 points. The production from the rest of the team was not there and that’s why the series is heading to Game 6.

Reaves was the next highest-scoring Laker last night with 17 points. LeBron James had 15/10/5, but went just 5-17 from the field and 1-9 from beyond the arc. It was just his 15th time in 271 career playoff games that he scored 15 points or less. James could have been tired still from the 45 minutes he played in Game 4. You can’t forget that he is 38 years old.