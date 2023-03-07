NBA revokes Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sneaky attempt to record a triple-double vs. Wizards

After analyzing the play, the league’s officials decided to overrule Antetokoumpo’s 10th rebound from Milwaukee’s 117-111 victory against Washington this past Sunday. This means Giannis’ fourth triple-double of the campaign has been eliminated as he tried to stat-pad to get his stat record.

Let’s reminisce on last night’s final seconds of the match at the Capital One Arena. As Wizard’s Corey Kispert missed his attempt to score a three-pointer with 10 seconds to the clock, his team practically gave up. That’s when the Bucks star took the opportunity to collect Kispert’s missed shot to reach his ninth rebound of the game and decided to purposely miss a layup to earn an offensive rebound to his name.

Even though the play was clearly intentional, the two-time league MVP was awarded his tenth rebound. However, as NBA rules specify that in order for a shot attempt to be official the player has to take it “with intent to score a field goal”, it eventually was ruled out as a formal effort.

Take a look at the play for yourself in the following tweet below:

Now that's one way to get a triple-double! 😂#FearTheDeer 117#DCAboveAll 111 pic.twitter.com/YRWWT32viZ — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 6, 2023

This means the Greek Freak ended the match with 23 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds and three blocks in Washington, which is still a monstrous stat line considering he did not achieve his triple-double. I guess sometimes athletes can get too obsessed with records and are willing to risk it all to reach them.

“I was thinking about scoring the ball, but I feel like in those situations it’s best to kind of keep the ball,” the 28-year-old said. “But yeah, I just try to play the game smart and kind of stole one.”

Wizard star Bradley Beal also performed incredibly last night as he dropped 33 points, won 9 rebounds and handed out 2 assists as his team was close to tying Milwaukee’s unstoppable train, which now possess a 17 consecutive winning-streak.

Giannis’ antics remind us of former Cavs guard Ricky Davis

While witnessing Antetokounmpo’s mishcheviousness, it’s impossible not to be reminded of Ricky Davis’ almost ridiculous attempt to register a triple-double back in 2003. The former Cleveland guard produced one of the greatest stat-padding efforts as he was only one rebound away from his record and seven seconds away from the buzzer against Utah.

Instead of dribbling out the clock, he decided to throw the ball towards his own basket to get his 10th rebound. Watch Ricky’s attempt and judge it yourselves as the Cavaliers beat the Jazz that night:

Of course his plan backfired as shots on your own basket do not count as official attempts. In the aftermath, he got pushed by DeShawn Stevenson and yelled at by rival coach Jerry Sloan. Finally, his own team fined him for an undisclosed amount. As for Antetokounmpo, no further punishments have been announced, as the only outcome has been the elimination of his triple-double.