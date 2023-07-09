Headlines
NBA Summer League: Rockets top pick Amen Thompson out for rest of Summer League following injury
A big night in the NBA Summer League saw two top picks leave early with injuries
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets experienced unfortunate injuries to their top-five draft picks during a game on Friday in the NBA Summer League. Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick, suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be sidelined for three to four weeks, prematurely ending his Summer League participation after just one game. Thompson had an impressive debut, recording 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals, and four blocks before the injury occurred.
Amen Thompson with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocks in his first game of Summer League, he did everything. Hoping his injury is nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/f9Pu16yYzK
— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 8, 2023
Amen Thompson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/h9MxRNorkw
— ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023
Scoot Henderson Also Injured
The Blazers’ No. 3 pick, Scoot Henderson, also left the game in the third quarter due to a shoulder issue. While his shoulder is reportedly improving, the team is awaiting further results before determining his return timeline. Henderson will at least miss the team’s next game against the San Antonio Spurs.
Scoot Henderson certainly impressed in his Summer League debut. Racked up and impressive stat line (15-6-5) in just 21 minutes of action before leaving with an injury.
pic.twitter.com/Wfj45N79Sm
— Max Brandt (@iammaxbrandt) July 8, 2023
Rockets Win With Late Buzzer Beater
Despite the injuries, the Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., last year’s third overall pick, stepped up and hit a buzzer-beater to secure a 100-99 victory. Smith finished the game with an impressive 33 points, 29 of which were scored in the second half.
JABARI SMITH JR. GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥🔥
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 8, 2023
The highly anticipated Summer League debut of top pick Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs didn’t meet expectations in terms of scoring, as he had nine points on 2-of-13 shooting. However, Wembanyama showcased his defensive skills and passing ability, demonstrating his immense potential.
In another game, Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick, contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Charlotte Hornets in a 76-68 loss to the Spurs.
