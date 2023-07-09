Home » news » Nba Summer League Rockets Top Pick Amen Thompson Out For Rest Of Summer League Following Injury

Headlines

NBA Summer League: Rockets top pick Amen Thompson out for rest of Summer League following injury

Colin Lynch profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 15 seconds ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
20230708_140445-e1688796409696

A big night in the NBA Summer League saw two top picks leave early with injuries

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets experienced unfortunate injuries to their top-five draft picks during a game on Friday in the NBA Summer League. Amen Thompson, the No. 4 pick, suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be sidelined for three to four weeks, prematurely ending his Summer League participation after just one game. Thompson had an impressive debut, recording 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals, and four blocks before the injury occurred.

Scoot Henderson Also Injured

The Blazers’ No. 3 pick, Scoot Henderson, also left the game in the third quarter due to a shoulder issue. While his shoulder is reportedly improving, the team is awaiting further results before determining his return timeline. Henderson will at least miss the team’s next game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Rockets Win With Late Buzzer Beater

Despite the injuries, the Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr., last year’s third overall pick, stepped up and hit a buzzer-beater to secure a 100-99 victory. Smith finished the game with an impressive 33 points, 29 of which were scored in the second half.

The highly anticipated Summer League debut of top pick Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs didn’t meet expectations in terms of scoring, as he had nine points on 2-of-13 shooting. However, Wembanyama showcased his defensive skills and passing ability, demonstrating his immense potential.

In another game, Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick, contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Charlotte Hornets in a 76-68 loss to the Spurs.

Colin Lynch profile picture

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.

Trending Now