The 2023 NBA Draft was held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY last night. Top prospects were invited to attend along with their families and friends. Picks 1-3 went as many draft experts predicted, but after that, the board was wide open. Twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson made draft history. They became the 1st pair of brothers taken in the Top 5 of the same draft since the NBA and ABA merged in 1976.

Houston selected Amen Thompson with the 4th overall pick and Detroit took Ausar Thompson 5th overall. LaMelo and Lonzo Ball were both Top 5 picks, but not in the same draft. This has been a lifelong dream for the Thompson twins and they finally got to hear their names called at the draft.

Being selected as back-to-back picks in the 2023 Draft is going to be a moment their family never forgets. The Thompson twins will have some work to do with their respective teams. Both Houston and Detroit finished last or second to last in their respective Conference.

Unlike a majority of draft prospects, the Thompson twins did not have a traditional path to the NBA. Most players spend one season in college and then enter the draft. Others go and play a year overseas or have already been playing internationally. The Thomsons did it differently.

They both played and started for the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite league. This transition-type league started in 2021 and we’ve seen a few NBA players drafted as lottery picks. Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Jonathan Kuminga both played in this league.

The Thompsons add to the short, but growing list of players taken from Overtime Elite. Both the brothers thrived in Overtime Elite and are exceptional athletes. It was a special night for the twins and their families. Now they get to live out their lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. Their father Troy said he wants to see his sons make first-team All-Rookie and compete for Rookie of the Year.