Despite finishing with the worst regular season record last season, the Pistons fell out of the Top 3 picks in the draft lottery. Not the greatest luck for Detroit, but they were still able to land an elite prospect in Ausar Thompson. Last night was his breakout game for the Pistons during his third Summer League game. He stuffed the stat sheet and continues to prove he was worth being selected fifth overall in the draft.

Ausar Thompson and his twin brother Amen were taken back-to-back in the 2023 NBA Draft. Amen was selected fourth overall by the Rockets and Ausar went right after to Detroit. The Thompson wins took an untraditional route to the NBA by playing for Overtime Elite.

This is a pro league for players 15-20 years old based in Atlanta, Georgia. At Overtime Elite, players get the chance to compete with other teams within the organization. Ausar Thompson played for The City Reapears and won back-to-back championships. Since then, he’s been looking to prove himself in the 2K24 Summer League.

Ausar Thompson in 3 SL games: 12.0 PTS

8.7 REB

4.0 AST

2.7 STL

2.3 BLK 45.2 FG%

16.7 3P%

63.4 FT% Stuffing the stat sheet — he’s exceeded my expectations thus far. 💫💫💫 pic.twitter.com/qkKlR0DYWl — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly_313) July 13, 2023



Ausar Thompson had a breakout game last night in Detroit’s Summer League win

In Detorit’s 94-90 win last night during Summer League, fifth-overall pick Ausar Thompson had his best game yet. The 20-year-old had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Thompson was all over the court for the Pistons and continue’s to prove his worth.

During Summer League, Thompson has been playing a point-forward role. He’s a talented player who can create for himself and others. Thompson’s game gets sloppy at times, but he’s only played three Summer League games and has plenty of time to develop.

His perimeter defense is exceptional and Thompson has the chance to be one of the best young defenders in the NBA. He has incredible length, quickness, and basketball IQ. Detroit is going to have a young, but talented starting lineup next season. Expect to see Thompson in that starting five.