The NBA Summer League is a time when rookies and other players get a chance to prove their worth. In the 2023 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons had two selections. With the 5th overall pick, they took Ausar Thompson from Overtime Elite. Near the end of the first round, they took Marcus Sasser out of Houston with the 25th pick. During Detroit’s final game, he scored a Summer League best 40 points.

It was the Pistons’ fifth Summer League game, which they won 100-85. They finished with a 4-1 overall record and have some young talent who will undoubtedly boost the roster next season. Their 25th overall pick Marcus Sasser was a dominant player over his four seasons at Houston.

Sasser knows that the team values him highly. Detroit had to trade up from the 31st overall pick to be able to draft a one-time Consensus All-American. He might not be a starter for the Pistons, but Marcus Sasser should have a strong rookie season with Detroit.

A SASSERCLASS IN VEGAS 🗣 Marcus Sasser ERUPTS for 40 PTS in the @DetroitPistons win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ixDGUcam1P — NBA (@NBA) July 16, 2023



Marcus Sasser scored 40 points in his final Summer League game with the Pistons

On Sunday, Sasser went 16-25 from the field in his Summer League best 40-point performance. He also dished five assists and had five three-pointers made. Sasser finished that dominant outing with zero turnovers and proved that he can control the offense.

The Pistons could not be more happy with their two first-round picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. Ausar Thompson will seamlessly plug right into the starting lineup. Marcus Sasser doesn’t know his role with the Pistons next season, but he can do whatever’s asked of him and work his way into the rotation.

In his final season with Houston, Sasser was the 20223 AAC Player of the Year. He played and started in all 36 during his senior season. At six-foot-one, 190 pounds, Sasser is more of a PG than anything else. The starting PG role is currently occupied by Cade Cunningham, but Sasser could fight to be his backup next season. Monte Morris and Killian Hayes both play PG and are on Detorit’s 2023-24 roster.