NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s ejection in Celtics-Raptors preseason

NBA Twitter users are expressing their emotions to Jayson Tatum’s ejection in the Celtics-Raptors preseason finale on Friday night. The Celtics were issued three straight technical fouls, two of which were on Tatum.

Grant Williams received a technical for arguing the call.

Late during the third quarter, after fouling Raptors guard Scottie Barnes in the paint, the three-time All-Star received his second technical for waving his left arm at the officials in disbelief.

According to some NBA betting sites, Jayson Tatum has the sixth-best odds of winning MVP in the 2022-23 season. A few sportsbooks are giving Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo higher odds to win the award.

Jayson Tatum got ejected from the Celtics' preseason game after his second tech. pic.twitter.com/pnal83haRj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2022

Tatum ended his performance with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in 29 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 from 3-point range.

After losing their preseason finale 137-134 in overtime, the Celtics finish 2-2 in exhibition games. Boston opens its season next Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum’s ejection in the Celtics vs Raptors preseason finale

Toronto outrebounded Boston 56-44. The Raptors scored the first 7 points during overtime as well. Not to mention, the Raptors outscored the Celtics 68-40 in the key.

Now, Tatum is glad to be out of Bell Centre in Montreal, PQ. Quite a few NBA Twitter users thought the second technical foul was a bad call. Even the announcers agreed.

Celtics guards Derrick White and Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring with 23 points. White left the game during the fourth quarter after fouling out.

Brown also amassed 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 33 minutes. He shot 9-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-8 from downtown. Boston’s largest lead of the game was by 12 points. Check out the NBA Twitter reactions below.

Jayson Tatum getting ejected in the pre-season is WILD. — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) October 15, 2022

Jayson Tatum gets ejected from a preseason game pic.twitter.com/VyBI76vsrB — Kate 4 Barnes & Birds (@KateBDoll) October 15, 2022

How do you toss Jayson Tatum 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) October 15, 2022

Jayson Tatum entering the regular season after getting ejected from the final preseason game pic.twitter.com/YQW4zZwyDH — JAYLEN BROWN SZN ☘️ (@jaylenbrownszn_) October 15, 2022

Jayson tatum got ejected for waiving yet draymond green could get away with cussing at a ref for 5 minutes straight — Top G Funky Jr ☪️🇳🇬 #BrooklynNets (@BenganK_) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Raptors forward OG Anunoby scored a team-high 32 points in 29 minutes played. Of course, he finished 13-of-21 shooting from the field and an impressive 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Hey, at least it was only the preseason. Though, NBA Twitter users couldn’t care less about that fact. For the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP, these games are meaningless, right? After the Raptors defeated the C’s 137-134 in overtime, they finished their preseason with a 3-2 record.

One thing is for certain. Jayson Tatum had more fun at the Jack Harlow concert earlier this week — alongside teammates Payton Pritchard and Blake Griffin — than he did on Friday night.