NBA
NBA Twitter Reacts to the New Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Shoes
The Adidas Harden Vol.7 is set to drop in the near future.
The Philadelphia 76ers guard teased fans by showing off his debut shoes at a pick up game at Rico Hines gym.
Harden signed a 13-year contract with Adidas back in 2015 worth up to $200 million.
Check out Harden’s fresh new kicks below.
Reminds me of T-Mac shoes
— Justin Williams (@wreckshop24) August 3, 2022
NBA Twitter Reacts To James Harden New Shoes
While NBA Twitter had mixed reactions for the futuristic shoes, many fans seem to enjoy the look.
Harden teased fans by using the same photographer as Steph Curry for his 10th signature shoe, Cassy Athena.
Basketball fans have already started to draw comparisons to Tracy McGrady’s TMAC1s.
Check out the latest NBA Twitter reactions to James Harden Vol.7 shoes.
James Harden new shoes are fire
— Ant (@TellemTwan) August 4, 2022
James Harden is back in the gym again with the Rico Hines runs pic.twitter.com/bcospxfMlN
— Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 4, 2022
Reminds me of T-Mac shoes
— Justin Williams (@wreckshop24) August 3, 2022
James Harden Vol.7 Release Date
So far, Adidas has not announced a release date, tech or any other information on the Harden Vol.7.
Fans will have to wait for more news in the next coming months as the NBA training camp starts in September.
Until then, they will have to keep an eye on Harden, who took a pay cut to stay in Philadelphia this season.
Comparison To TMac1s
Harden showed up to Rico Hines gym to debut his new signature shoe, which reminded basketball fans of another iconic sneaker from Adidas.
While it’s unknown whether or not that is the colorway launch or just a sample, the futuristic shoes have drawn a lot of comparisons to the original TMac1s.
The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 will feature a suede toe cap, throwing it back to the Harden Vol. 1. However, the shoe itself does not have any branding and the only visible Adidas logo is on the heel and tongue, similar to Tracy McGrady’s first pair of shoes with the company.
- NBA Twitter Reacts to the New Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Shoes
- Pacers sign guard Deividas Sirvydis to one-year contract
- Vernon Maxwell almost ‘stabbed the s—t out of’ Hakeem Olajuwon
- UConn WBB Star Paige Bueckers Tears ACL, Will Miss 2022-23 Season
- Darvin Ham holds power to bench Russell Westbrook at end of games
-
Main Page3 days ago
Under Armor set to release Curry 4 FloTro sneakers on August 5
-
Main Page2 days ago
Hornets’ PJ Washington and girlfriend Alisah Chanel expecting first child
-
Main Page2 days ago
WATCH: LeBron James works out with sons at Lakers facility
-
news1 week ago
NBA Twitter Reacts Hilariously to Jimmy Butler’s New Hair