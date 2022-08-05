Home » news » Nba Twitter Reacts To The New Adidas Harden Vol 7 Shoes

NBA

NBA Twitter Reacts to the New Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Shoes

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Updated

27 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA Twitter Reacts to the New Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Shoes

The Adidas Harden Vol.7 is set to drop in the near future.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard teased fans by showing off his debut shoes at a pick up game at Rico Hines gym.

Harden signed a 13-year contract with Adidas back in 2015 worth up to $200 million.

Check out Harden’s fresh new kicks below.

NBA Twitter Reacts To James Harden New Shoes

While NBA Twitter had mixed reactions for the futuristic shoes, many fans seem to enjoy the look.

Harden teased fans by using the same photographer as Steph Curry for his 10th signature shoe, Cassy Athena.

Basketball fans have already started to draw comparisons to Tracy McGrady’s TMAC1s.

Check out the latest NBA Twitter reactions to James Harden Vol.7 shoes.

James Harden Vol.7 Release Date

So far, Adidas has not announced a release date, tech or any other information on the Harden Vol.7.

Fans will have to wait for more news in the next coming months as the NBA training camp starts in September.

Until then, they will have to keep an eye on Harden, who took a pay cut to stay in Philadelphia this season.

Comparison To TMac1s

Harden showed up to Rico Hines gym to debut his new signature shoe, which reminded basketball fans of another iconic sneaker from Adidas.

While it’s unknown whether or not that is the colorway launch or just a sample, the futuristic shoes have drawn a lot of comparisons to the original TMac1s.

Adidas Harden Vol 7 Comparison To TMac1s

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 will feature a suede toe cap, throwing it back to the Harden Vol. 1. However, the shoe itself does not have any branding and the only visible Adidas logo is on the heel and tongue, similar to Tracy McGrady’s first pair of shoes with the company.

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.

Trending Now