NBA Twitter Reacts to the New Adidas Harden Vol. 7 Shoes

The Adidas Harden Vol.7 is set to drop in the near future.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard teased fans by showing off his debut shoes at a pick up game at Rico Hines gym.

Harden signed a 13-year contract with Adidas back in 2015 worth up to $200 million.

Check out Harden’s fresh new kicks below.

Reminds me of T-Mac shoes — Justin Williams (@wreckshop24) August 3, 2022

NBA Twitter Reacts To James Harden New Shoes

While NBA Twitter had mixed reactions for the futuristic shoes, many fans seem to enjoy the look.

Harden teased fans by using the same photographer as Steph Curry for his 10th signature shoe, Cassy Athena.

Basketball fans have already started to draw comparisons to Tracy McGrady’s TMAC1s.

Check out the latest NBA Twitter reactions to James Harden Vol.7 shoes.

James Harden new shoes are fire — Ant (@TellemTwan) August 4, 2022

James Harden is back in the gym again with the Rico Hines runs pic.twitter.com/bcospxfMlN — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) August 4, 2022

James Harden Vol.7 Release Date

So far, Adidas has not announced a release date, tech or any other information on the Harden Vol.7.

Fans will have to wait for more news in the next coming months as the NBA training camp starts in September.

Until then, they will have to keep an eye on Harden, who took a pay cut to stay in Philadelphia this season.

Comparison To TMac1s

Harden showed up to Rico Hines gym to debut his new signature shoe, which reminded basketball fans of another iconic sneaker from Adidas.

While it’s unknown whether or not that is the colorway launch or just a sample, the futuristic shoes have drawn a lot of comparisons to the original TMac1s.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 7 will feature a suede toe cap, throwing it back to the Harden Vol. 1. However, the shoe itself does not have any branding and the only visible Adidas logo is on the heel and tongue, similar to Tracy McGrady’s first pair of shoes with the company.