Nets’ Ben Simmons (knee), T.J. Warren (leg) out vs. Celtics

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and forward T.J. Warren (lower leg) have been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s road game against the Boston Celtics.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Simmons’ left knee is “showing signs of progress.” This will be the third straight game the three-time All-Star has missed. Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain) remains out indefinitely. Yuta Watanabe (back) is listed as probable as well.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Nets possess third-shortest odds to win the championship.

Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left shin contusion) are OUT vs. Celtics. Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) is PROBABLE Other Nets ruled OUT: Durant (right MCL sprain), Duke Jr. (G League – two-way), Edwards (G League assignment), Smith (G League – two-way) — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) January 31, 2023

Through 37 appearances this season, Simmons is averaging career lows of 7.4 points, 6.5 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 56.6% from the floor.

On Nov. 20, in the Nets’ 127-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the former Sixer logged a season-high 22 points in 35 minutes of action. In addition to grabbing eight rebounds, he finished 11-of-13 (84.6%) shooting from the field.

As for T.J. Warren, the eight-year veteran is averaging 9.3 points, 2.9 boards, and 1.2 assists through 24 games off the bench. The NC State product is also shooting 50% from the floor and 33.3% outside the arc.

Furthermore, for Boston’s injury report, Danilo Gallinari (left ACL repair) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) remain out indefinitely. Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) was upgraded to questionable.

Brooklyn has won four of its last 10 games. The Nets are coming off back-to-back wins. However, they’re winless in their past nine matchups against the Celtics. To add to that, Brooklyn has failed to cover the spread in its previous five meetings versus Boston.

Celtics Injury Report vs Nets tomorrow night: Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT

Robert Williams – Left Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 10-3 in their past 13 contests. Though, Boston is 1-3 in its last four games. The C’s are 8-1 in their previous nine home games. And they’re 10-1 in their last 11 matchups versus Atlantic Division opponents.

More importantly, Brooklyn is 16-11 away, 7-8 as an underdog, 15-12 ATS away, and 31-19 overall. On the other side, the Celtics are 19-6 at home, 33-14 as favorites, 13-12 ATS at home, and 36-15 outright.

Although Boston is struggling, the Nets are much worse without Durant. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the C’s have a 74.6% chance of winning. Sportsbooks show the Nets as heavy nine-point underdogs away.