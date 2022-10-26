Main Page
Nets guard Ben Simmons hopes to avoid slump this season
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a contract dispute, back injury, and mental health issues. In February, the Philadelphia 76ers traded the guard to the Nets.
Now, the three-time All-Star wants to avoid falling into a slump this season. On maintaining consistency, Simmons explained his situation to reporters after a shootaround with the Nets on Wednesday.
According to some NBA betting sites, the Nets have the fifth-highest odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving them better odds than the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.
Ben Simmons on breaking his slump being in fits and starts instead of linear: “There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night for me. I've had a couple of games I was playing like sh1t.” #nets
“There’s gonna be times where it’s really ugly, like the other night for me,” said the Nets guard. “I’ve had a couple of games I was playing like s—t.”
Through three games to begin the 2022-23 season, Simmons is averaging 5.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and missed one 3-point attempt.
Nets guard Ben Simmons is aiming to avoid a disastrous slump throughout the 2022-23 season
The 26-year-old has not played at a high level since the 2020-21 season. In 58 starts with the 76ers, the guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 boards, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals back then. Plus, he amassed 13 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles.
On February 15, 2021, in the Sixers’ 134-123 loss against the Utah Jazz, the guard scored a career-high 42 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the free throw line.
Will Simmons record any triple-doubles this season? A few bettors are hopeful. Though, Nets analysts are lacking confidence in the LSU product. Some fans wonder if he doesn’t want to play at the professional level anymore.
Per Basketball-Reference statistics, Simmons is projected to average 12.5 points, 6.8 boards, 7 assists, and 1 steal this season with the Nets. If so, the guard’s five-year, $177 million contract has to be called into question.
Ideally, the fifth-year guard should be recording at least 20 points per game at this point of his playing career. Considering he’s earning $35,448,672 this season and $37,893,408 in the 2023-24 season, Simmons has to play better.
For a comparison, Kyrie Irving is making $36,934,550 this season. Thus far, the 11-year veteran is playing decent. Through three games, Irving is logging 27.3 points, 3.7 boards, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest with the Nets.
