Nets guard Ben Simmons hopes to avoid slump this season

James Foglio
Updated 9 mins ago on

2 min read

Nets guard Ben Simmons hopes to avoid slump this season
USA Today Network
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a contract dispute, back injury, and mental health issues. In February, the Philadelphia 76ers traded the guard to the Nets.

Now, the three-time All-Star wants to avoid falling into a slump this season. On maintaining consistency, Simmons explained his situation to reporters after a shootaround with the Nets on Wednesday.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Nets have the fifth-highest odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving them better odds than the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

“There’s gonna be times where it’s really ugly, like the other night for me,” said the Nets guard. “I’ve had a couple of games I was playing like s—t.”

Through three games to begin the 2022-23 season, Simmons is averaging 5.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 7-of-13 (53.8%) from the field and missed one 3-point attempt.

Nets guard Ben Simmons is aiming to avoid a disastrous slump throughout the 2022-23 season

The 26-year-old has not played at a high level since the 2020-21 season. In 58 starts with the 76ers, the guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 boards, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals back then. Plus, he amassed 13 double-doubles and 4 triple-doubles.

On February 15, 2021, in the Sixers’ 134-123 loss against the Utah Jazz, the guard scored a career-high 42 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-26 (57.7%) shooting from the floor and 12-of-13 (92.3%) at the free throw line.

Will Simmons record any triple-doubles this season? A few bettors are hopeful. Though, Nets analysts are lacking confidence in the LSU product. Some fans wonder if he doesn’t want to play at the professional level anymore.

Per Basketball-Reference statistics, Simmons is projected to average 12.5 points, 6.8 boards, 7 assists, and 1 steal this season with the Nets. If so, the guard’s five-year, $177 million contract has to be called into question.

Ideally, the fifth-year guard should be recording at least 20 points per game at this point of his playing career. Considering he’s earning $35,448,672 this season and $37,893,408 in the 2023-24 season, Simmons has to play better.

For a comparison, Kyrie Irving is making $36,934,550 this season. Thus far, the 11-year veteran is playing decent. Through three games, Irving is logging 27.3 points, 3.7 boards, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest with the Nets.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

