NBA 2K23 is releasing Sept. 9, 2022, and the new gameplay features have been revealed. The new NBA additions include enhanced ball-handling movement, shooting and agility. Not to mention, adrenaline boosts are another notable mechanic. Fans are eager to play as Suns guard Devin Booker, the cover athlete of NBA 2K23.

New NBA 2K23 Gameplay Features and Mechanics

AI gameplay is more challenging than ever before. This applies especially for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players. The NPCs (non-playable characters) are better at ball-handling, dribbling and pick-and-roll situations.

Five new shot meters will be available to players. Fifteen other meters will be unlockable for players in Seasons mode from one to another in the coming year.

Defensive mechanics are improved for a more realistic one-on-one experience. This includes blocks, steals and deflections. It's still a video game, but the enhancements are there.

Badges were developed to fit a new system. Sixteen badges exist per category. For example, eight in Tier 1, four in Tier 2 and four in Tier 3. Starting out, badges in the lowest tier are the highest priority.

Enhanced Pro Stick gesture combos for shooting, dribbling and slam dunks. Players driving toward the rim for a dunk also have more realistic physics. Dunks have new commands as well.

Adrenaline Boost has been added to the game to prevent overdribbling. A player's speed and acceleration will decrease after the three boosts are used.

Takeovers are the same for primary/secondary. However, Team Takeovers have changed. The entire team shares one meter. This new feature emphasizes the importance of teamwork.

Pre-order NBA2K23 for $70 on current-generation consoles

Consumers hope this year’s standard edition will be worth the $70 pre-order. Pre-orders went live on July 7. The game includes 5,000 virtual currency and 5,000 MyTEAM points, a Devin Booker MyPLAYER jersey, and a boost for both MyCAREER Skill type and Gatorade Boost type. Though, it doesn’t end there.

The NBA 2K23 Championship Edition pre-order features a wide range of bonus content. The championship edition pre-order costs $150. The regular game includes 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs and 10% XP Boost on MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season Progression.

Plus, the pre-order features ten MyTEAM promo pack. One pack will be delivered each week for the standard and championship editions.

NBA 2K23 Championship Edition Pre-Order Bonus Content

5,000 MyTEAM points

5,000 virtual currency

95 rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent card

Devin Booker MyPLAYER jersey

10 MyTEAM promo packs

A boost for all MYCAREER skill types

A boost for all Gatorade Boost types

The NBA 2K23 Championship Edition also includes the base game, MJ-themed Go-Kart, 100,000 virtual currency, one 2-hour Double XP Coin, free agent option for MyTEAM Pack and Ruby Coach Card MyTEAM Pack, a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription and so much more. Feel free to order now.