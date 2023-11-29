After a solid 12-year run as an NBA player, Willie Green decided it was time to hang up the sneakers and try his hand at coaching. And after five seasons of being an assistant coach, Green got his first shot as a leading man with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021.

But how much does this first time coach make? In this post, we discuss Green’s salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Willie Green Contract And Salary

Green is in the third year of his three-year contract with the Pelicans. According to the website Salary Swish, Green is making about 1.2 million dollars per year on his current deal. That is a pretty low price, even for a first time head coach. For reference, Chauncey Billups is making two million dollars per year, Adrian Griffin is making four million, and Joe Mazzulla is making 4.7 million.

As of right now, there haven’t been any reports on any discussions regarding a contract extension between Green and the Pelicans.

Willie Green Playing Career Earnings

As we mentioned, Green spent a dozen seasons in the NBA. During that time, Green played for five teams. His most notable stop was with the Philadelphia 76ers, who he spent the first seven years of his career with.

According to Spotrac, during his playing days, Green earned roughly 23.4 million dollars.

Willie Green Net Worth

Green’s net worth is estimated to be around five million dollars. The 23.4 million dollars he made during his playing days likely contributes a great deal to that.

Green has also been coaching since 2016, spending time as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns before taking on his current role as Pelicans head coach.

Willie Green Head Coaching Record

In 182 regular season games, Green has a record of 87-95 (win percentage of 47.8%). Those marks don’t put him too high up the all-time head coaching leaderboards. As it stands, Green is 159th all-time in regular season wins and 122nd all-time in win percentage.

In the playoffs, Green holds a 2-4 record (33.3%) in six games.

Willie Green Wife

Green is married to Terrah Green. The couple has been married since 2010. Green and his wife have three children together (two boys and one girl): Ross, Aaliyah, and Mason.