Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t have a traditional start to his head coaching career – he was thrust under center after Ime Udoka’s suspension and later firing – but he did do well enough in year one to keep the job permanently.

Here, we discuss Mazzulla’s contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and his family.

Joe Mazzulla Contract And Salary

During the offseason, NBA Insider Shams Charania mentioned that Mazzulla still has three years and 14 million dollars left on his current deal. That equates to roughly 4.7 million dollars annually, which puts him slightly above a rookie coach like Adrian Griffin (4 million annually) but well below a veteran like Monty Williams (13.08 million).

Joe Mazzulla Net Worth

Mazzulla’s current net worth is estimated to be around five million dollars in 2023. However, that will likely increase as he gets more years of head coaching under his belt (those guys generally do pretty well for themselves financially!).

Before taking over as the head coach in 2022-23, Mazzulla was an assistant coach with the Celtics for the three seasons prior. So, he was collecting a sizable paycheck from that gig before netting his current contract.

Joe Mazzulla Head Coaching Record

Unlike many new coaches, Mazzulla was fortunate enough to inherit a very good team, and his coaching record has been bolstered significantly because of it. Through 93 career games coaches, Mazzulla holds a record of 66-27 (win percentage of 71%). As it stands, Mazzulla is the all-time leader in regular season win percentage by a head coach.

For the playoffs, Mazzulla holds a record of 11-9 (55%), which already gives him the 34th-highest win percentage in head coaching history – narrowly edging out Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone (54.4%), who sits at 35th all-time.

Joe Mazzulla Wife

Mazzulla is married to Camai Mazzulla, whom he met during his time at the University of West Virginia (he played his college ball there). The couple has two children, Michael (Mazzulla’s stepson) and Emmanuel (Mazzula’s biological son).