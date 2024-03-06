The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets will take on the Boston Celtics in a pair of preseason games this October in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The Nuggets with two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and the Celtics, led by five-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, will face off on Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 6 in the third staging of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

Last June, Denver defeated the Miami Heat in five games to clinch their first NBA title in the team’s 47-year franchise history, while Boston fell short in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“We’re excited to bring two of the best teams in the NBA to Abu Dhabi in the Celtics and the Nuggets,” Mark Tatum, the NBA’s deputy commissioner, said in a news release.

“There is incredible momentum around basketball in the UAE and across the Middle East, and we believe these games as well as our year-round grassroots development and fan engagement efforts will be a catalyst for the continued growth of the game in the region.”

NBA games have been broadcasted in Abu Dhabi since the 1987-88 season, according to the press release. This will be the third time the league visits UAE’s capital city, and the first international game for Boston since 2018.

“Our collaboration with the NBA supports our strategy of empowering youth in the UAE, the region and beyond,” Abu Dhabi department of culture and tourism director general for tourism H.E., Saleh Al Geziry said.

“With the event now in its third year, we are excited to once again host The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 and build on our track record of hosting top-tier sporting events.”

Boston guard Jrue Holiday played in the 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi games while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics and Nuggets are a potential 2024 NBA Finals matchup. Boston currently has a league-best 48-13 record, whereas the defending champs are hanging on in third place of the Western Conference standings, at 42-20.

“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide,” Celtics president Rich Gotham said.

“We welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi. Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”