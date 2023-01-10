Nikola Jokic first player in NBA history to record 10/10/15 on 100% shooting

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a single game on 100% shooting from the field. This was also the 12th triple-double in league history with five or fewer shots.

In Denver’s 122-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, the four-time All-Star logged 14 points, 11 rebounds, a season-high 16 assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes. Besides protecting the rim, he shot 5-of-5 (100%) from the floor and made one 3-pointer.

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in a game while shooting 100% from the field.

“A truly selfless superstar,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Nikola Jokic. “I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be [mad] right now. Nikola doesn’t care whether he takes five or 25. There’s not many guys like him that I’ve ever been around.”

Lakers coach Darvin Ham was impressed as well. “The way [Jokic] puts his fingerprints all over the game, that’s a rarity, especially at his size,” said the veteran coach. “It’s only a few of those guys in the league that’s able to do that.”

LeBron James missed last night’s game due to a sore left ankle. His absence was felt. Denver outscored them 62-48 in the first half. The Nuggets’ largest lead of the game was by 20 points. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 34 points in 36 minutes played.

Through 37 starts, Nikola Jokic is averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.4 steals. Along with logging 28 double-doubles and a league-best 11 triple-doubles so far this season, the center is shooting a career-best 61.6% from the field and 37.5% outside the arc.

He is the 3rd player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 100% shooting.

On Dec. 14, in the Nuggets’ 141-128 win against the Washington Wizards, the center recorded a season-high 43 points in 34 minutes. Jokic finished 17-of-20 (85%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line. Also, he logged 14 boards, eight assists, five steals, and one block.

Will Nikola Jokic become the first NBA player since Larry Bird (1984–86) to win three straight MVPs? If so, he would join Bird, Bill Russell (1961–63), and Wilt Chamberlain (1966–68) as the only players to win the award three consecutive times.