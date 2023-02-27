Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets logged his third game with at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists in Sunday night’s 134-124 overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers, joining Wilt Chamberlain (six) and Oscar Robertson (five) for the most such games in NBA history.

In Denver’s victory over the Clippers, the five-time All-Star recorded 40 points, 17 boards, 10 assists, and three steals in 42 minutes of action. It was his 23rd triple-double of the season. He also finished 14-of-21 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 12-of-15 (80%) at the foul line.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic remains the clear-cut favorite to win his third straight MVP award. A few sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 40 PTS

✅ 17 REB

✅ 10 AST It's the third time he's recorded at least 40p/15r/10a in a game. The only other players in NBA history to produce at least three such games are Wilt Chamberlain (6) and Oscar Robertson (5). More: https://t.co/aHFLHyJKr5 — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 27, 2023

“If you’re looking for a super athlete to win MVP, he’s not your candidate,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Nikola Jokic. “If you’re looking for a great player that impacts winning in every possible way, whose team is first place in the Western Conference, then he’s your man.

“Frankly, I don’t give a damn what people think. I know he’s the MVP and his teammates know that and all the fans here in Denver and back home in Serbia know that… When we get embarrassed, I think we do a really good job of showing up the next game.”

The Nuggets center has scored at least 10 points on 50% shooting from the field in each of his last 41 games, the longest streak in NBA history by 10 games. Dwight Howard recorded 10 or more points on 50% shooting in 31 consecutive games, followed by Shaquille O’Neal (27) and Zion Williamson (27).

Through 54 starts this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.8 points, 11.7 boards, a career-high 10 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting career bests of 63.3% from the field and 39.8% outside the arc.

Nikola Jokic tonight: 40 PTS, 17 REB, 10 AST Nuggets 23-0 this season when he has a triple-double 🃏 pic.twitter.com/f1zrH4ulT2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2023

On Dec. 14, in Denver’s 141-128 victory against the Washington Wizards, Nikola Jokic logged a season-high 43 points, 14 rebounds, eight dimes, five steals, and one block in 34 minutes.

Moreover, Nikola Jokic leads the league in player efficiency rating (32.1), win shares (12.1), offensive win shares (9.2), box plus/minus (13.4), offensive rating (135.4), value over replacement player (7.1), and defensive rebound percentage (31.6%). The four-time All-NBA member is projected to win his third straight MVP award.