The Denver Nuggets signed Bones Hyland to a multi-year contract after selecting him 26th overall in last year’s draft. Now, the second-year guard is on a mission to prove his worth to this NBA contender.

Anyway, in an interview with Mike Singer of The Denver Post, after Hyland’s deal was finalized, the guard stated, “[It’s] go time.” He’s ready to step into a bigger role this season.

Couple photos of Bones and Will courtesy of @UnderArmour from this week in Chicago. Both coached in the UA Next Elite 24 showcase. pic.twitter.com/x7yNeYCYqF — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 14, 2022

“I knew what the move was,” continued Hyland. “They were already contacting me before and letting me know what was happening.”

“After the moves even happened, the coaches called me, players called me, like, ‘Time to just go out there and be Bizzy. It’s a big opportunity for you.’ And they tell me every day, like, ‘You’re going to have a big role, big opportunity, a lot more minutes, just go out there and be yourself.”

Bones Hyland is eager to lead the Nuggets next season

In the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hyland is expected to come off the bench for the Nuggets. Last season, while shooting 40.3% from the field in 69 games played, the guard averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

On January 15, 2022, in the Nuggets’ 133-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Bones scored a career-high 27 points in 36 minutes of action. Along with amassing 10 rebounds, the guard shot 8-for-15 from the floor and 6-for-10 from downtown.

Denver will be a different team next season. Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are returning healthy. And the Washington Wizards traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Nuggets for Monte Morris and Will Barton. Last month, Caldwell-Pope signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the team.

Furthermore, in the 2021-22 season, Morris was Denver’s best guard. Through 75 games, the fifth-year player averaged 12.6 points, 3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season.

Morris’ trade shows that G.M. Calvin Booth trusts Hyland for the foreseeable future. There is evidence to back it up. After the 2022 All-Star Weekend, Hyland averaged 12.8 points per game and shot 40% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball-Reference, the second-year player is projected to average 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1 steal per game in the 2022-23 season.

