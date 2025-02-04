Nuggets injury report: Peyton Watson (knee) will be re-evaluated in four weeks

With a 125-113 win vs. New Orleans on Monday, the Nuggets improved to 31-19 in 2024-25. They are 7-3 in their last 10 and have won three in a row. Against the 76ers last Friday, a key depth piece suffered an injury.

Second-year pro Peyton Watson suffered a knee sprain vs. Philadelphia. Watson is going to be re-evaluated in four weeks and will miss time for Denver. Watson is playing (24.1) minutes per game off the bench for head coach Michael Malone.

Peyton Watson is out for roughly a month for the Nuggets

With the 30th pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected Peyton Watson out of UCLA. Watson played one season for the Bruins before declaring for the draft. During his lone collegiate season, Watson played in 32 games for UCLA but made zero starts. Watson had a lot of raw talent coming into the NBA but needed to find consistency in his game. As a rookie in 2022-23, Watson played in 23 games and made two starts for Denver.

He also made five appearances in the postseason during Denver’s run to winning the NBA Finals in 2023. During his sophomore campaign, Watson took a huge step forward and played in 80 of 82 games. He went from (8.1) minutes per game as a rookie to (18.6) in year two. In 2024-25, Watson has played in 48 of 50 games for Denver. Watson suffered a right knee sprain last Friday against the 76ers. Reports said that the 22-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Watson is averaging career-high numbers across the board this season. In 48 games played with 12 starts, Watson is averaging (8.1) points, (3.4) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (1.2) blocks. After shooting less than (.300) percent from beyond the arc last season, Watson has improved to (.340) in 2024-25. Additionally, his (24.1) minutes per game is a new career high. Watson is a legitimate piece off the bench for the Nuggets this season. Head coach Michael Malone will have to replace Watson’s production for at least the next month.