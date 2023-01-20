Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) probable, Jeff Green (hand) questionable vs. Pacers

Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (right foot/ankle inflammation) is probable, and Jeff Green (left hand fracture) is questionable for Friday night’s home game against the Indiana Pacers.

Peyton Watson (left adductor strain) and Collin Gillespie (left leg fracture) remain out indefinitely. Watson suffered his injury while on assignment with the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League.

Murray has missed seven games this season. Through 38 starts, the Kentucky product is averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 32 minutes per game. The sixth-year guard is also shooting 44.8% from the floor and 38.6% outside the arc.

On Jan. 9, in the Nuggets’ 122-109 win versus the Los Angeles Lakers, the 25-year-old logged a season-high 34 points in 36 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-29 (44.8%) shooting from the field and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray (right foot/ankle inflammation) is probable, Jeff Green (left hand fracture) is questionable against Pacers on Friday

Green has remained out since fracturing his left hand in Denver’s 120-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 23. Prior to his injury, Green was averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 boards, and 1.1 assists per contest through 24 appearances. Plus, he was shooting 52.7% from the floor and 68.6% at the foul line.

As for the Pacers’ injury report, Daniel Theis (right knee soreness), Tyrese Haliburton (left elbow sprain), and Kendall Brown (right tibia stress reaction) remain out indefinitely. Indiana coach Rich Carlisle announced last week that Theis was close to engaging in full-contact, 5-on-5 work.

Indiana has lost its last five games. The Pacers are only 4-6 in their past 10 contests. They’re winless in their previous five matchups versus the Nuggets as well. Not to mention, Indiana is 1-11 in its last 12 meetings away against Denver. Indiana is 8-14 away, 14-19 as an underdog, and 23-23 overall.

For other in-depth betting trends, the Nuggets are 9-1 in their past 10 games. Denver is now on an eight-game win streak. The Western Conference contender is 9-3-1 ATS in its previous 13 contests.

Moreover, Denver has also won its last 15 home games. The team is 21-32 at home, 26-9 as a favorite, and 32-13 overall. Of course, the Nuggets have not lost at home since Dec. 6, when the Dallas Mavericks defeated them 116-115.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Denver has an 81.9% chance of defeating the Pacers at home. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as heavy 11.5-point favorites.