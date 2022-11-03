Pacers coach Rick Carlisle says Tyrese Haliburton can be a future All-Star

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle believes Tyrese Haliburton has the potential to become a future All-Star. The 22-year-old was selected 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In February, the Kings traded Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers for Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Domantas Sabonis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Of course, Thompson is now a free agent and Justin Holiday was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Pacers have the second-lowest odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks have dropped their playoff chances after starting the season 3-5.

Rick Carlisle believes Tyrese Haliburton can be a future All-Star https://t.co/QBdQsleSKI pic.twitter.com/Y011Y6A8x3 — The Hooplife® Brand (@hooplifenews) November 3, 2022

During an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the NBA analyst asked Carlisle what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s growth in the league.

“I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling,” responded the Pacers coach. “I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix.

He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle believes Tyrese Haliburton can be a future All-Star

During Haliburton’s rookie 2020-21 season with the Kings, the guard averaged 13 points, 3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 58 appearances. He finished 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.9% from downtown.

Furthermore, he was then selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

In the 2021-22 season, Haliburton logged 15.3 points, 4 boards, 8.2 assists, and 1.7 steals in 77 starts with the Kings and Pacers. Plus, he shot 47.3% from the floor and 41.4% from outside the arc.

After the trade, in 26 starts with Indiana last season, the guard averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest.

Last month, the Pacers exercised Haliburton’s $5,808,435 team option for the 2023-24 season. This is part of the four-year, $17.88 million rookie contract he signed with the Kings in 2020.

Equally important, through eight starts this season, the third-year player is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 boards, 9.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in 33.4 minutes logged per game.

A few weeks ago, in the Pacers’ 137-134 loss against Haliburton’s former team, the guard ended his performance with 27 points, 3 rebounds, 12 assists, and 1 steal in 27 minutes of action.

If his current numbers remain consistent, Tyrese Haliburton will earn his first All-Star selection this season. He has recorded 5 double-doubles so far this season.

The guard has potential to become one of the most underrated players in the Eastern Conference.