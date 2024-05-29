Pacers Preparing Max Contract Offer to Pascal Siakam

The Indiana Pacers are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. The team was swept by the Boston Celtics. However, that should not detract from the impressive season they had. Especially after trading for Pascal Siakam this year. The Pacers seem to know he was a major factor in elevating their status in the Eastern Conference. As a result, the organization is preparing a contract offer that will be difficult to refuse this offseason.

“They understand it’s a maximum level contract commitment you’re going to have with Pascal Siakam,” said Shams Charania. “That’s what they’re preparing to offer him this summer. He wants to be there. There’s mutual interest in getting a deal done.”

Siakam fit in nicely with Indiana and formed a solid tandem with All-Star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

Indiana Pacers Prepared to Offer Max Contract to Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam’s Impact for the Pacers

Pascal Siakam’s game is one that can translate to many team’s schemes in the league. The Indiana Pacers were no different this past year. The one-time champion tallied 21.3 points, 3.7 assists, 7.8 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 57.9 percent for the Pacers after being traded from the Toronto Raptors this past season. For his career, Siakam has averaged 17.7 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 3.6 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 percent.

Some NBA peers questioned whether the two-time All-Star would be able to co-exist with Tyrese Haliburton when the trade occurred. However, those doubts were laid to rest very quickly. Haliburton led the league in assists per game this year (10.9) and Siakam formed a solid frontcourt alongside Myles Turner. If the Indiana Pacers can retain Siakam along with the youth that has been a revelation this season, the future is very bright for the organization.

Can the Pacers Make Another Deep Playoff Push?

While there was some luck involved in Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, one should overlook what their future could hold given the young talent on the roster. Tyrese Haliburton seems to be entering his prime. Not to mention, players such as Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin are only going to improve with experience. It would be safe to say the Pacers overachieved this season. If the team can lock down Pascal Siakam long-term, then who knows what could happen with a full season of the Haliburton-Siakam duo leading the way. Considering all of this, the Indiana Pacers have to do everything in their power to bring back the former Most Improved Player of the Year.