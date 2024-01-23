Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is currently on pace to become the sixth NBA player to average at least 12 assists per game in a season. The 2023 All-Star guard could become the first since John Stockton.

In addition to Stockton, he would join Isiah Thomas, Kevin Porter, Magic Johnson, and Kevin Johnson. Stockton holds the top-two spots for the most assists per game (14.5 APG in 1989-90, 14.2 APG in 1990-91) in a season.

Thomas (13.8 APG in 1984-85) is second, followed by Porter (13.4 APG in 1978-79) and Magic Johnson (13 APG in 1983-84). Kevin Johnson averaged 12.2 assists per contest in 1988-89.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, Haliburton holds fifth-best odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Tyrese Maxey, Alperen Sengun, and other stars.

Tyrese Haliburton is on pace to become the 6th player in NBA history—and the first since John Stockton—to average at least 12 assists per game.#NBA | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/FdLQYjU7k3 — Stathead (@Stathead) January 22, 2024



In 82 games played, Stockton set the all-time record for most assists in a single NBA season with 1,164 in 1990-91. Haliburton has logged 428 assists through 34 appearances this season.

Through 34 starts this season, Haliburton is averaging career highs of 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game, along with 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton leads the NBA in assists, APG, and assist percentage this season

Haliburton is also shooting 49.6% from the floor, 40% beyond the arc, and 86.2% at the foul line. In Indiana’s 140-126 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, the four-year veteran recorded a career-high 23 assists.

Scott Skiles set the single-game assists record with 30 in 44 minutes played in the Orlando Magic’s 155-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 30, 1990.

Moreover, Haliburton currently leads the NBA this season in assists (428), assists per game (12.6), and assist percentage (52.1%). In fact, he ranks sixth in player efficiency rating (26.3), third in offensive box plus/minus (9.5), and fourth in offensive rating (134.4).

In Indiana’s 142-130 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 3, he became the first NBA player in history to tally 31 points, 12 assists, three blocks, and five 3-pointers with zero turnovers in a game.

Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain injury management) will miss the next three games, per Coach Carlisle. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Q9tDh3GTyW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2024



Unfortunately, Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next three games to manage a hamstring injury, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced Tuesday. The Iowa State product will be reevaluated on Saturday.

Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in a Jan. 8 win over the Boston Celtics. He missed the next five games before returning to action with 21 points and 17 assists against Portland this past Friday.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-5 guard then missed Sunday’s loss to the Suns in Phoenix. Indiana has lost four of its past five games and will host the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Suns visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse later this week.