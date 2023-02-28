Main Page
Paolo Banchero records 30th 20-point game, most by Magic rookie since Shaquille O’Neal
Paolo Banchero logged his 30th 20-point game of the season, the most by an Orlando Magic rookie since Shaquille O’Neal, in Monday night’s 101-93 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
The No. 1 overall pick from last year’s draft ended his performance with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of action. He also finished 10-of-18 (55.6%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-11 (81.8%) at the foul line.
Paolo Banchero with his 30th 20-point game on the season.
Most by a Magic rookie since Shaquille O'Neal. pic.twitter.com/VEdGCJVbn1
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2023
Paolo Banchero drained two clutch shots late in the fourth quarter, giving him a one-game lead over Penny Hardaway for the second-most 20-point games by a Magic rookie. “In those moments, you kind of just got to be able to go get a basket,” said Banchero.
“I was confident I could do that. My teammates trust me to make the right play. I don’t take that for granted. I don’t take that lightly. We’re close as a group and I think on the court it shows in moments like that.”
In the 1992-93 season, O’Neal set the franchise record for most 20-point games with 60. Banchero is bound to break additional records in the coming weeks, considering there are 20 games remaining in the regular season.
Through 55 starts this season, Paolo Banchero is averaging 19.9 points, 6.6 boards, 3.6 assists, and 33.7 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.1% from the field, 27.4% outside the arc, and 75.4% at the free throw line. The Duke product won Rookie of the Month in December and January as well.
Paolo Banchero is the 2nd youngest player in NBA History to record 30+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game joining:
LeBron James (18 years 334 days) – 33 points 16 rebounds on 11/29/2003
Paolo Banchero (19 years, 358 days) – 33 points 15 rebounds on 11/5/2022 pic.twitter.com/sRuwQporKY
— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 6, 2022
On Nov. 5, in Orlando’s 126-123 loss against the Sacramento Kings, the forward scored a career-high 33 points in 40 minutes. Along with amassing 16 rebounds, four dimes, and one block, Paolo Banchero shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the floor.
Based on Banchero’s effort throughout his rookie season, he’s earning every cent of his four-year, $50.16 million contract. The Washington native is making $11.055 million this season and $11.608 million in the 2023-24 season. His deal also includes club options for 2024-25 and 2025-26.
