Pat Connaughton agrees to three-year, $28.5 million extension with Bucks

Pat Connaughton exercised his $5.7 million player option with the Bucks last month, and now he has agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million extension. This contract takes him through the 2025-26 season. The final season of his contract is his player option. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in a total of 65 games played, the guard/forward averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

On Nov. 10, 2021, in the Bucks’ 112-100 win over the Knicks, Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers. To add to the statistics above, the 29-year-old averaged 45.8% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range. He also ranked 17th in the league last season in true shooting percentage (62%).

Pat Connaughton recorded career-high numbers last season

Furthermore, in the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 19, 2021, Connaughton finished his performance with 20 points against the Nets. Eleven days later, he posted a season-high 10 rebounds in the Bucks’ 102-93 loss to the Spurs. Then, in the team’s 120-109 win over the Nuggets on Nov. 26, the guard/forward ended his outing with 20 points and 4 rebounds in 27 minutes played.

Connaughton missed time after undergoing surgery on his right hand in February. Though, after returning to the court, he worked to maintain a high-level performance. Last season, the Bucks finished with a 51-31 (.622) record, and the team ranked third overall in the Eastern Conference.

During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard/forward scored 20 points in 23 minutes of action in Game 5 against the Bulls. In the following round, Connaughton averaged 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and nearly 1.0 assist per game versus the Celtics. His outside shooting and free throw shooting are his two biggest strengths on the court for the Bucks.

Connaughton is re-signed, and the Bucks have made other offseason moves

Offensively, Pat Connaughton has improved every season of his NBA career. In the 2020-21 season, in 69 games played, the guard/forward averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and almost 1.0 steal per game. He has come a long way since his days coming off the bench for the Trail Blazers.

In addition to re-signing the seventh-year player, the Bucks signed Serge Ibaka to a one-year deal during this offseason. Not to mention, they traded Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers. As a free agent, DiVincenzo went on to sign with the Warriors. And Ojeleye was waived by the Clippers.

On Aug. 2, 2021, teammate Bobby Portis signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the team. His player option for the 2022-23 season is set at $4,564,980.

After Connaughton opted in with Milwaukee for next season in June, NBA analysts thought the player could have received higher offers as a free agent. Now, it all makes sense. His future is set with the team. Other articles related to Pat Connaughton or the Bucks are on the main page.

