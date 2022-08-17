Patrick Beverley inspirational Paul George, Pascal Siakam quote

Patrick Beverley has always been known as one of those guys that nobody liked. However, players around the league actually love what Beverley does on the court and respect him as a player.

Patrick Beverley Gives Love to Paul George, Pascal Siakam

According to ClutchPoints, Beverley had the following to say:

“Everybody here ain’t Paul George or [Pascal] Siakam, you understand?” Former Clippers talent Patrick Beverley said. “The teams aren’t gonna go to you, y’all not gonna be able to have the ball like that, so you gotta do the little sh*t. If a motherf*cker has a ball in an iso and you’re the cornerman just sitting there, you’re in the way. You have to cut, you gotta do something, you gotta be active. Defensively, everybody’s trotting back, but we ain’t running back. How good you wanna be?” “Find your role. Find your niche and your role. Find it. Find it. Everybody ain’t gonna be able to shoot hesi pulls. That’s just the reality of it. So find your niche and stay with it. Keep building off it, but find it first.”

Paul George added the following, according to ClutchPoints:

“Everybody is blessed in this environment right here to figure out who they are in this league,” George added. “Some elevate, some plateau, some don’t get better. With what he’s saying though. Find your niche, but believe in what you’ve got. Be sharp, efficient with your dribble. Be sharp efficient with your playmaking. Read, react, play off one another, push yourself and challenge yourself. Like guard. “I know there’s cameras and sh*t, motherf*ckers don’t wanna get exposed. F*ck that. You get exposed in front of millions. Why not do it here. Work on your shit, get better.”

Both Paul George and Patrick Beverley have been two guys that continue working out with each other during the offseason. They are good friends and with the type of competitors that both of them are, it makes sense from both of their perspectives to continue working out together.