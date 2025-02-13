Paul George will use the all-star break to recover from multiple ‘lingering’ injuries

Heading into the all-star break, the 76ers are 20-34. Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10 games and has lost five in a row. That includes a 100-96 loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

In that game, the Sixers were without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Paul George was available for the Sixers. Despite George playing, he went 1-7 from the field and scored just two points. After the game, the veteran forward said he has multiple injuries that are “lingering.” George will use the all-star break to rest and recover.

The Sixers need Paul George to be healthy after the all-star break



Paul George spent five seasons with the Clippers and was a free agent after 2023-24. The nine-time all-star decided to sign with the Sixers ahead of 2024-25. Philadelphia gave him a four-year, $211 million deal. All of that money is guaranteed in the contract he signed. Heading into the all-star break, George has played in 35 of the Sixers’ 54 games. On Wednesday night against the Nets, George went 1-7 from the field and scored just two points.

The veteran forward spoke to reporters after the game and said he needs to “get my body right.” He mentioned how the past few weeks have been rough for him. George mentioned a “lingering” groin issue. Against Brooklyn on Wednesday, George felt like he did not have any burst. On top of that, George missed five games from January 28 to Febrary 4 due to a pinky injury. The pain in his finger has gone down but ball-handling is still giving him some trouble.

George has been playing with a splint on his left pinkie finger. He told reporters that he would need to wear it for approximately five more weeks. It’s been a disappointing season for George in 2024-25. His (16.1) points per game is the lowest of his career since 2014-15. A season where he played in just six games. With a 20-34 record, Philadelphia’s chance to make the playoffs look slim.