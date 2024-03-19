NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce’s Los Angeles home was robbed on Friday night, according to the official report from TMZ Sports. Over $100,000 in cash and luxury watches were stolen.

The Boston Celtics legend reportedly wasn’t home at the time of the burglary. Law enforcement officers informed the news organization that the thieves got away with a safe as well.

The police are still working to catch the robbers using the video footage that was taken from Pierce’s surveillance cameras. No arrests have been made.

Paul Pierce’s L.A. Home Burglarized, Watches, $100K In Cash Stolen | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/L1ALhHIiRQ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 19, 2024



According to TMZ, officers “have been combing through video from the scene, hoping to find a critical piece of evidence that’ll crack the case.”

Paul Pierce is not the first celebrity in the City of Angels to be targeted for theft. Others include ex-Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig and Hollywood stars Rihanna, Bella Thorne, Post Malone, Drake, and Quentin Tarantino.

The LAPD recently issued a warning to residents over “burglary tourists.” The foreigners are making the trip to Los Angeles from South America to rob wealthy homes, per the Los Angeles Times.

“I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents,” LAPD Chief Dominic Choi told reporters this past weekend.

NBA legend Paul Pierce was stabbed in September 2000, now a contributor on FS1’s Undisputed

This also isn’t the first time Pierce has been the victim of a crime.

On Sept. 25, 2000, Pierce was stabbed 11 times in the face, neck, and back and had a bottle smashed over his head while at the Buzz Club, a night club in the Boston Theater District. He was forced to undergo lung surgery.

Furthermore, Pierce played 19 seasons (1998-2017) in the NBA with the Celtics (1998-2013), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14 season), Washington Wizards (2014-15 season), and Los Angeles Clippers (2015-2017).

Nicknamed “The Truth,” the former 6-foot-7 forward received 10 All-Star selections and four All-NBA honors. Pierce helped the Celtics win the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named Finals MVP.

Paul Pierce returns tomorrow on Undisputed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 19, 2024



In August 2017, Pierce joined ESPN as a studio analyst for The Jump and NBA Countdown. This came after he appeared as a guest analyst during the 2016 and 2017 NBA Finals on NBA Countdown.

However, he was fired by ESPN after live streaming an inappropriate party video from Instagram Live on April 2, 2021. During the livestream at a poker game, he filmed a number of women in bikinis.

The women were either massaging his shoulders or twerking in the background. Pierce also featured himself drinking alcohol and smoking a blunt while responding to fan messages.

Paul Pierce now works alongside Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Rachel Nichols on FS1’s Undisputed as a regular contributor. He currently co-hosts the “Ticket & The Truth” podcast with former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett.