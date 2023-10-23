The New Orleans Pelicans are claiming recently waived forward Matt Ryan for their final two-way spot, per sources. Ryan, 26, was released last Friday by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, he is set to join New Orleans’ two-way players, forward Kaiser Gates and guard Dereon Seabron.

The 6-foot-6 wing went undrafted in 2020 out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Ryan appeared in one game with the Boston Celtics in the 2021-22 season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring G/F Matt Ryan on a two-way contract off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ryan – 38.1 percent from 3-point range in 35 games last year – provides a wing shooter for Pelicans, who start season minus Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 22, 2023



In Boston’s 139-110 win over the Grizzlies on April 10, 2022, the wing recorded three points and a steal. Of course, Matt Ryan signed a nonguaranteed, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in September 2022.

On Nov. 2, 2022, in the Lakers’ 120-117 win against New Orleans, the Tennessee product scored a season-high 11 points in 19 minutes played. He finished 4-of-11 (36.4%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 (33.3%) beyond the arc.

In 12 games off the bench with Los Angeles, Ryan averaged 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 10.8 minutes per game while shooting 30.6% from the field and 37.1% from downtown. Ahead of last season’s Dec. 15 trade date, the Lakers waived Ryan to open a roster spot.

The New York native then inked a two-way deal with the Timberwolves on Dec. 7. In 22 appearances as a reserve with Minnesota last season, Ryan averaged 3.4 points and 8.2 minutes. Plus, he shot 42.4% from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range.

Pelicans are signing Matt Ryan with their final two-way spot, source confirms. As they did with Kaiser Gates, Pels go with a shooter for a two-way spot. Not going with a big at that spot signifies Larry Nance and Cody Zeller will be good to go in the early part of the season. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 22, 2023



Ryan also spent time with the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s G League affiliate, in the 2022-23 season. In seven games, he averaged 19 points and career highs of 3.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 36.2 minutes per game, while shooting 35.3% from the field and 35.2% outside the arc.

The Timberwolves issued a two-way qualifying offer to Ryan in June, making him a restricted free agent. Although he signed the QO, Wolves brass expected more from the forward during training camp.

On Friday, Minnesota converted guard Daishen Nix’s Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract.

The Pelicans open their 2023-24 regular season this Wednesday at Memphis.