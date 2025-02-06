Pelicans trade report: New Orleans is sending Brandon Ingram to Toronto for players and picks

Both the Pelicans and Raptors are bottom three teams in their respective conferences. New Orleans is 12-39 this season, 15th in the West. Toronto is 16-35 and is 13th of 15 teams in the East.

Late on Wednesday evening, the Pelicans and the Raptors made a trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The Pelicans traded Brandon Ingram to the Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder. Ingram is in the final season of his max rookie extension.

New Orleans has parted ways with all-star forward Brandon Ingram

Breaking: The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tI4jo2cYhM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025



Ahead of the 2019-20 season, the Pelicans traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers. In return, New Orleans received multiple players and draft capital. One of the players that they acquired via the trade was Brandon Ingram. He was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Lakers. The 27-year-old has played his last six seasons with New Orleans. However, injuries have significantly affected his availability. Sixty-four games in 2023-24 was the most he’s played in a regular season for the Pelicans.

Ingram has been out since early December with a significant sprain in his left ankle. He’s made just 18 starts for the team in 2024-25. New Orleans felt it was the right time to part ways with Ingram. They’ve traded him to the Raptors in exchange for players and picks. The Pelicans are receiving Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder.

This is the second season in a row that Bruce Brown Jr. has been traded ahead of the deadline. He started 2023-24 with the Pacers and was traded to Toronto. At the 2024-25 deadline, he was traded from the Raptors to the Pelicans. Brown missed the first 31 games of the season due to injury. He’s appeared in 18 games this season. Kelly Olynyk’s playing time has been limited this season due to injury as well. The veteran has played in 24 games this season. Olynyk missed the Raptors first 23 games of the season. With New Orleans in last place, the Pelicans are hoping for a high lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft.