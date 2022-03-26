Pelicans vs Spurs Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are set to meet on Saturday at 5 EST. This game is going to be played at the Smoothie King Center as San Antonio will be coming in at 29-44 and the Pelicans will be coming in at 31-42. Both of these teams are going to be coming into this one trying to do everything they can to walk away with a win as it has major implications on the Western Conference playoff picture.

Pelicans vs Spurs – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Pelicans vs Spurs

📊 Record: Pelicans(31-42), Spurs(29-44)

📅 Date: March 26th, 2022

🕛 Time: 5:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Smoothie King Center

🎲 Odds: Pelicans(-4.5), Spurs(+4.5)

Pelicans vs Spurs Odds

Considering that both of these teams are neck-and-neck in the Western Conference standings, this is going to be an extremely difficult game to predict.

Pelicans vs Spurs Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Pelicans Injuries

Brandon Ingram questionable

Zion Williamson out

Kira Lewis Jr. out

Spurs Injuries

Lonnie Walker IV day-to-day

Romeo Langford out

Doug McDermott out

Pelicans vs Spurs Preview

San Antonio will travel to New Orleans on Saturday for a battle versus the Pelicans.

San Antonio Looking For Three In A Row

The San Antonio Spurs are going to be coming into this one playing incredible basketball their last two games. They were able to come away with two impressive wins in their last two games as they took down the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers.

In San Antonio’s win against the Golden State Warriors, Dejounte Murray did his usual thing by scoring 19 points, dishing out eight assists, and grabbing six rebounds.

On the season, San Antonio has the 18th rated net rating, the 17th rated offensive rating, and the 19th rated defensive rating.

Pelicans Haven’t Looked Great Recently

The New Orleans Pelicans are going to be coming into this one playing below-average basketball as of late. They’ve only managed to win four of their last 10 games, and if they’re going to want to make the playoffs, they’re really going to have to focus up and get the job done throughout the next few weeks.

New Orleans is going to be coming into this one after a very impressive 126-109 win against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Devonte’ Graham led the way in this one with 30 points.

On the season, New Orleans has the 19th rated net rating, the 19th rated offensive rating, and the 17th rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Pelicans vs Spurs

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Pelicans Trends

31 games have gone OVER and 42 have gone UNDER this season.

37-35-1 ATS this season.

Spurs Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 37 have gone UNDER this season.

36-36-1 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Pelicans vs Spurs

For this game, I’m actually going to go with the San Antonio Spurs to win outright. When factoring in that Brandon Ingram is going to be questionable in this one, I’m going to wait for his official status, then be all over the Spurs.

I do even think that taking the Spurs now could be a good idea considering that there’s better value since he is only questionable.

