Phoenix Suns Fielding Calls for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly listening to offers for superstar small forward, Kevin Durant. The Suns have had a tumultuous season as they are currently 25-23 and in eighth place in the Western Conference. On paper, Phoenix is loaded with talent boasting a star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. However, their “all-in,” play has backfired and the Suns seem to be realizing this now. As a result, Phoenix is now listening to calls for their best player in Durant. If the last few days in the NBA have taught us anything, it is that even the biggest names in the Association are not untouchable when it comes to trades.

Suns Listening to Calls for Superstar, Kevin Durant

Potential Teams Who Could be in Play for Kevin Durant

There will always be a healthy market for Kevin Durant when he is available. He is simply too good of a player. Even at an older age now, Durant is one of the premier superstars of the Association. One team to keep an eye on is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are reportedly interested in a reunion with the mid-range assassin. They have been aggressive in trying to land a star to pair with Steph Curry.

Another team who could be a sleeper is the Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler remains adamant in wanting to be dealt before the NBA Trade Deadline. He has already been linked to the Phoenix Suns multiple times this year. Other teams who could be vying for his services but have little chance to land the two-time champion include the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets. There is still a chance that Durant remains with the Suns past the deadline. However, we have learned that when it comes to rumors surrounding Kevin Durant, where there is smoke, there is fire.

KD’s Season Numbers

Durant is having another terrific individual campaign. Thus far into the season, he is tallying numbers of 26.9 points, 4.1 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 6.1 total rebounds per game. He is once again being very efficient as well shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three-point range. The former league-MVP is also averaging a player efficiency rating of 21.9, a true shooting percentage of 63.3 percent, and a box plus/minus rating of +3.5. Even at 36 years old, it is impressive that Durant continues to put up these type of numbers. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised if many teams are aggressive in pursuing the six-foot-11 small forward in the coming days.