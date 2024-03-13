Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren became the ninth player in NBA history to record at least 1,000 rebounds, 200 assists, and 100 blocks before age 21, during Monday night’s 114-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Through 116 career games (79 starts), Duren has amassed 1,290 points, 1,168 rebounds, 202 assists, and 100 blocks. He’s also shooting 63.8% from the field and 68.5% at the foul line.

The second-year big man is the only 20-year-old in league history to average at least 11 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists in a season. Charlotte selected him 13th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft before eventually signing with Detroit.

In last night’s win, Jalen Duren became the 9th player in NBA history to record at least 1000 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 blocks before their 21st birthday. He is the only 20-year-old in NBA history to average at least 11 PTS, 11 REB and 2 AST in a season. pic.twitter.com/wQnGD0PeeT — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) March 12, 2024



Through 49 games (48 starts) this NBA season, Duren is averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 62.9% from the floor and a career-best 77.3% at the line.

The University of Memphis product ranks 14th in total rebounds (573), fifth in rebounds per game, 15th in offensive boards (160), 14th in defensive rebounds (413), ninth in true shooting percentage (65.7%), and third in total rebound percentage (22%).

In Detroit’s 128-122 win versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 8, the center notched career highs of 27 points and 22 boards in 37 minutes played. He shot 9-of-15 (60%) from the field as well.

Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren accomplished this feat the same day Cade Cunningham set another record

In Monday’s victory against the Hornets, Duren tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 (66.7%) at the line.

Furthermore, Cade Cunningham reached 1,200 points and 400 assists in his 54th game, the fewest games needed to reach those totals than any player in franchise history — one game faster than Isiah Thomas (1984-85 season).

“Playing with a guy like that, it makes the game really simple for me and the team,” Duren said about Cunningham. “He gets it done every night.”

Jalen Duren talking about his chemistry with Cade Cunningham and how the team adjusts to consistent double teams #Pistons 🏀 Question by @JohnnyKaneBSD pic.twitter.com/EGcXFuGyWI — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 12, 2024



Charlotte trailed 53-46 at halftime. The Pistons then went on to outscore Detroit 33-21 in the third quarter. Simone Fontecchio put up 17 points. Plus, Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey each added 12 points for the Pistons.

“Our energy went down in the second quarter for whatever reason on the defensive side the ball,” Pistons coach Monty Williams said.

“We talked about being greedy, and doing what we did in the first quarter and coming out with that energy so we can run. … When you can hold a team to 99 points and force 12 turnovers, that’s a huge deal.”