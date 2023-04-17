Kiyan Anthony is just a sophomore in high school, but the four-star guard is starting to receive more and more interest at the collegiate level. The 16-year-old has already received offers from Syracuse, Memphis, Bryant, George Mason, and Manhattan. A few months ago he transferred to Long Island Lutheran in Brookville to play his next two seasons of basketball. Anthony also announced on his social media last night that he’s received an offer from Providence College.

He started his career at Christ the King High School but has now transferred to one of the top schools in the country. 247Sports databases have Anthony as the 62nd-best player currently in the class of 2025 with plenty of time to improve. Anthony also plays for the Baltimore-based Team Melo in Nike’s EYBL league.

The young prospect still has two more seasons to develop his craft at Long Island Lutheran.

Kiyan Anthony announced on his social media that he’s received an offer from Providence College

Recently, he played at the MADE Hoops East Warmup in Manalapan, NJ, and was able to show off his skills and improved athleticism. Anthony grew two inches and is now six-foot-five. At the recent NJ MADE Hoops event, scouts say that the guard was able to “display his vastly improved game with vertical explosive finishes, crafty scoring, and a consistent straight-away 3-pointer”.

Anthony now likes to attack the rim at six-foot-five and is a bigger guard compared to the other athletes he competes against normally. The extra inches have added the ability for him to make contested layups and highlight reel dunks. Here’s a dunk he had recently that went viral.

Currently, he is the 62nd-best nationally-ranked player in the class of 2025. He’s the 14th-best shooting guard and the third-best in the state of NY. Next season he will be heading into his Junior year and will have a chance to continue to grow his game at Long Island Lutheran.