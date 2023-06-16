The son of NBA and Syracuse Legend Carmelo Anthony is set to be a Big time recruit

Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, is set to continue his basketball journey and follow in his father’s footsteps. Standing at 6-foot-4, Kiyan is a talented guard hailing from Glen Head, New York, where he attends Long Island Lutheran High School.

Kiyan and Cuse Feels Like a Perfect Match

As Kiyan enters the class of 2025, the college recruitment process is just beginning for him. Several schools have already extended early offers to him, including Indiana, Providence, Seton Hall, Memphis, Illinois, Tennessee, and Syracuse, which happens to be his father’s alma mater. The connection to Syracuse is particularly strong, as Carmelo Anthony led the Orange to an NCAA championship in 2003.

“When I went to a Syracuse football game last year, it was really family-oriented,” Anthony. “When you go to Syracuse, it feels like a home. That’s the only school I’ve really been to so maybe every college could be like that, but it’s really great to go there and for them to show you so much love. Even though Boeheim retired, I’m still super close with Autry.”

A Strong Connection to Coach Woodson At IU

Although Kiyan has only visited Syracuse thus far, he expresses interest in returning to see the Orange again. He also plans to make a trip to Indiana, where Mike Woodson, Carmelo’s former coach with the New York Knicks, is now at the helm. Kiyan keeps an open mind about his college options and is eager to explore all opportunities available to him.

“I used to be the little kid in the locker room, running around, when he was coaching my dad. (Woodson) is like a mentor to me, more than anything. If I do go to Indiana, it’s going to be great. I feel like he would put me in positions to score. He will build around me, get players that do what I do, score and also shoot the ball, defend. I’m just ready for him to reach out to me on June 15th and we will go from there.”

Other Possible Landing Spots

The NCAA contact period, beginning on June 15th marks an important milestone for Kiyan as college coaches will be able to directly reach out to recruits through various communication channels. Prior to this date, coaches can only contact players indirectly through parents, guardians, high school or AAU coaches, or other intermediaries. Kiyan eagerly awaits the start of the contact period, knowing that coaches will be able to reach out to him directly.

“I like UConn,” he said. “Whenever I see the coach walking around during live periods, he always shows me love. So I hope UConn reaches out. Along with Michigan and Juwan Howard. I’ve been in contact with him, but he hasn’t offered. Pittsburgh, I’m super close with an assistant coach. Houston, I’m also close with an assistant coach. But we will see, I’m not really sure what’s going to come on June 15th.”

Ranked as the No. 68 overall player in the On3 2025 Industry Rankings, Kiyan is regarded as one of the top shooting guards in his class. His talents have earned him recognition as the second-best player in New York.

As Kiyan embarks on his college recruitment journey, he aims to make a significant impact and carve out his own legacy in the world of basketball. With his skills, determination, and the support of his basketball lineage, Kiyan Anthony has the potential to make a name for himself at the collegiate level and beyond.