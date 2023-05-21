Syracuse Lands 7’4 Big Man from Florida State

Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry and his coaching staff have successfully secured a commitment from Naheem McLeod, a towering 7-foot-4, 255-pound center from Florida State. McLeod previously played two seasons for the Seminoles, contributing 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game during the 2021-2022 season.

“I chose Syracuse because they’re a historic program and they’re in the ACC,” McLeod said. “I like that I get to stay in the conference and how the coaching staff made me feel like I was a big priority for them. I’m also already familiar with all the guys there. I played with or against the two transfer guards coming in Chance Westry and JJ Starling which made my decision easy.”

Joining Familiar Faces

Although McLeod already has familiarity with the Syracuse program, the coaching staff made a concerted effort to demonstrate that he is a top-priority recruit for them. With McLeod’s commitment, he becomes the third player to join Syracuse through the transfer portal under the new coaching staff. The program finished the previous season with a record of 17-15, and they are determined to improve upon that performance in the upcoming season.

“The whole staff recruited me,” he said. “If one person called me it was a FaceTime with the whole staff telling me it’s the move, they need me, and how I can play right away. They all bought in on making me feel like I’m their guy and that they need me. It made me really feel like it was home.” “The plan for me is to come in and make a big impact defensively,” he said. “Then on offense I get to expand my game, work on face ups, dribble hand offs and being more involved.”

McLeod has set ambitious goals for himself and the team, aiming not only to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament but also to make a deep run into the postseason. With McLeod’s size and skills, Syracuse hopes to strengthen its roster and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.