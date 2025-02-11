Raptors, Brandon Ingram Agree to Three-Year, $120M Extension

The Toronto Raptors and newly acquired star forward Brandon Ingram have agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agents Shy Saee and Mike George told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday. The deal includes a player option in 2027-28.

Raptors Acquired Brandon Ingram From The Pelicans

Ingram is in the final season of the five-year, $158.25 million max contract that he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in November 2020.

Before last week’s NBA trade deadline, the Pelicans sent Ingram to the Raptors for Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick, and one second-round pick.

The Pelicans acquired Ingram as part of a blockbuster trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2019. In his first season with the Pelicans in 2019-20, the Duke product earned an All-Star selection and won Most Improved Player of the Year.

New Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option in 2027-28, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, agents Shy Saee and Mike George told me and @BobbyMarks42. pic.twitter.com/rN9D2qZW1c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2025



Ingram’s latest extension with Toronto will keep him out of free agency this summer. He’s joining a Raptors core that is comprised of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. However, Ingram has been sidelined since Dec. 7 due to a critical ankle sprain.

In 18 games (all starts) played with the Pelicans this season, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 33.1 minutes per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field, 37.4% from 3-point range, 85.5% from the free throw line.

Toronto Ranks Last This Season In Made Off-The-Dribble Jumpers Per Game

Ingram, 27, ranks fifth in all-time scoring in Pelicans history. He’s also one of six NBA players to average 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in each of the last four seasons.

The Raptors rank last in the NBA in made off-the-dribble jumpers per game this season, according to Second Spectrum. Ingram ranks sixth-best among NBA players for that metric.

Per Basketball Reference, Ingram is also one of four players to make at least 1,000 2-point jumpers over the last six seasons, along with DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

The Raptors (16-37) have lost four in a row and are No. 13 in the Eastern Conference. They trail the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls by six games and will have a four-game homestand after the All-Star break.