Raptors sign forward Gabe Brown to Exhibit 10 contract

The Toronto Raptors have signed Gabe Brown to an Exhibit 10 contract. He has the chance to prove himself at the NBA level. The 22-year-old forward played four years at Michigan State. In 124 games played in the NCAA, Brown also averaged 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Plus, he shot 43.5% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

While with the Thunder in the 2K23 NBA Summer League last month, Brown averaged 11 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Through four games played, the forward shot 37% from 3-point range as well. Ahead of training camp, the Raptors now have 19 players on their roster.

In Brown’s freshman 2018-19 season with Michigan State, having played 32 games off the bench, Brown averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He finished with a 76.9% free throw shooting percentage. Not to mention, he shot 37.2% from downtown.

Then, in his sophomore 2019-20 season, in 31 games played and 16 started, the forward averaged 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. And he ended his season shooting 43.6% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc. More importantly, the Michigan native shot a career-high 94.7% at the free throw line.

Next, in his junior 2020-21 season, Brown averaged 7.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He appeared in 25 games and started in five of them. The forward averaged career-highs 47.1% shooting from the field and 42% from long range.

Gabe Brown might play for the Raptors next season

Of course, in Brown’s senior 2021-22 season, the young talent recorded career-high numbers again. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. In all 36 games started, the forward also averaged 28.9 minutes played per game. Offensively, it was the best season of his NCAA career.

For that reason, he was selected to the third-team All-Big Ten. In Michigan’s 81-68 win over High Point on December 29, 2001, Brown scored a career-high 24 points in 32 minutes played.

In addition to that double-digit outing, in the school’s 73-67 win against Northwestern on Jan. 2, Brown put up 20 points in 33 minutes of action. He shot 5-for-11 from the field.

Furthermore, last season, Brown ranked 17th in the Big Ten for true shooting percentage (57.2%), eighth in made 3-point field goals (73), fourth in offensive rating (116.4) and 20th in block percentage (2.6).

Now, he will likely spend most of his time in the NBA G League. But injuries occur each season. He could play for Toronto in the second half ot the season.

More news articles pertaining to the Raptors or Gabe Brown are on the main page.