Raptors to Retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 Jersey on Nov. 2

The Toronto Raptors will retire NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey on Nov. 2, when they host the Sacramento Kings, according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.

“Nearly 26 years after scoring the first ever basket at Scotiabank Arena, VC will be the first player in the franchise’s 30-year history to have his jersey go into the rafters,” Lewenberg wrote on X.

Carter’s jersey will be the first retired by the organization with Kyle Lowry’s No. 7 expected to come once he retires. He’ll join 19 members of the Toronto Maple Leafs who have had their numbers honored in the rafters of Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri alluded to the organization’s plan last season to honor Carter. The Daytona Beach, Florida, native left the franchise for the New Jersey Nets in 2004 after a trade request.

“I didn’t know too much about what went on here, but I know everybody is moving on. … I hope the fans can [move on] and we can embrace an unbelievable player. [He] really set a tone and set a pathway for all of us to be where we are today,” Ujiri said back in April at his end-of-season press conference when asked about Carter.

Toronto will also be honoring Carter with a custom jersey worn on-court this season by their players.

Furthermore, the news comes just days after the Brooklyn Nets announced that they would retire Carter’s No. 15 jersey during a Jan. 25 home game against the Miami Heat. The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

Carter, 47, was selected fifth overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1998 NBA draft out of UNC. However, he was immediately traded to the Raptors on draft night with cash for Antawn Jamison.

Carter spent the first seven seasons (1998-2004) of his NBA career playing in Toronto, totaling 9,420 points, 2,091 rebounds, 1,553 assists, 534 steals, and 415 blocks. He played as a 6-foot-6 guard/forward.

In 403 regular-season games (401 starts) with the Raptors, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block per contest. Also, he shot 44.6% from the floor, 38.3% from 3-point range, and 78.3% at the free throw line.

Additionally, in Toronto’s 103-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 27, 2000, he recorded a career-high-tying 51 points on 17-of-32 (53.1%) shooting from the field, 4-of-8 (50%) from deep, and all 13 made free throws.

Carter retired from the NBA in 2020 after 22 seasons in the league. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

Carter retired from the NBA in 2020 after 22 seasons in the league. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.