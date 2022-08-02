Robert Horry doesn’t know if Shaquille O’Neal’s son has what it takes

Robert Horry has been somebody that has come out and said a few interesting things about current and former NBA players recently. He took shots at Giannis Antetokounmpo a few months ago and now he’s going after Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef.

Shareef O’Neal is currently signed to a G-League contract with the Los Angeles Lakers organization. He had an interesting 2022 NBA Summer League, showing some promise about what he can do on the court. He didn’t necessarily look great during his time at LSU, but he also dealt with a few health complications.

Robert Horry Goes After Shareef O’Neal

Robert Horry is a seven-time NBA champion, including three with the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent episode of his “Big Shot Bob” podcast, he had the following to say about Shareef O’Neal:

“I picked up my phone, and I was getting ready to call Shaq like ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta put forth some more effort man,” “You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants.”

It’s interesting why Robert Horry would say something like this about a kid that’s still only 22 years old, but it isn’t his first time that he’s said something outrageous and it’s certainly not going to be the last. He’s one of the best trash talkers that this game has ever seen and sometimes he just opens his mouth a bit too much.

With the type of impact that Shaquille O’Neal has made on this game, it wouldn’t be surprising if Shareef does get more opportunities than the average kid. It’s the way that life goes and we have seen it happen multiple times in professional sports.